Dell shows off new green G-series monitor

Dell has shown off its backlit G-Series LED monitors – promising that the screens will offer much greater energy efficiency.

The Dell G2210 and G2410 Widescreen LED Flat Panels apparently consume less than half the power of 'equivalent' monitors, and incorporates 'environmentally preferable' materials.

For those more worried about the specs than their carbon footprint, Dell points out that the monitors also have a dynamic contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.

Compliant

The 22-inch Dell G2210 and 24-inch Dell G2410 are both EPEAT Gold and ENERGY-STAR compliant.

The G2210 has a maximum resolution of 1,680x1,050 and the G2410 a Full HD 1,920x1,080, with both monitors claiming a 5M/s response time and 0.15W power consumption in sleep mode.

The G-Series will be available from Dell in February.