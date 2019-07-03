Chile vs Peru live stream: how to watch Copa América 2019 semi-final online from anywhere

While tensions between Chile and Peru have very much thawed since they both fought in the War of the Pacific from 1879-84, there remains a lingering edge to proceedings when the two countries meet on the football field. It all adds up to a potentially fiery showdown - keep reading to discover how to watch tonight's Copa América semi-final clash with our Chile vs Peru live stream (it's ESPN+ if you're in the US).

The two teams' last encounter in a competitive game was a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Lima which was marred by Peruvian fans booing Chile's national anthem. Many Chile fans also feel Peru conspired with Colombia to play out a draw in the final match of the qualifiers which ultimately led to Chile missing out on last year's tournament in Russia.

Live stream Chile vs Peru - where and when Today's Copa América 2019 semi-final match takes place at the 60,540 -capacity Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre. Kick-off is at 9.30pm BRT local time on Tuesday, meaning a 1.30am BST start for viewers in the UK.

Both Chile and Peru will feel like they've already gained some glory in the competition. Despite being two-time defending champions, no one expected Chile to get this far with their ageing and seemingly past it squad (eight of their regular starting 11 are well into their thirties). The tournament has nevertheless proved that the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas shouldn't be written off, despite their struggles at club level.

Peru have similarly beaten the odds to get this far, picking themselves up after a demoralising 5-0 humbling to hosts Brazil in the group stage.

Chile have won 44 of the 80 matches played between the two countries, and have has won seven of the last eight game, including their semi-final clash in the 2016 Copa América.

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch today's game in the Copa América - it's ESPN+ if you're in the US - we'll tell you exactly where you can catch them online with our Chile vs Peru live stream guide.

How to watch the 2019 Copa América 2019 from outside your country

Our handy guide below gives you a full rundown of your viewing options for the 2019 Copa América across different countries - check out how to watch in the US (where ESPN+ will be streaming the tournament in its entirety), the UK, Canada and Australia.

As ever, the problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country, where you'll find your stream is most likely geo-blocked.

Help is at hand however. Using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - you'll be able to select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

How to live stream Chile vs Peru in the US

While ESPN has scooped the English language rights to this year's tournament, they won't be broadcasting matches live on TV. Instead the network is offering all 26 matches live online via its streaming service ESPN+. It costs $4.99 per month so pretty darn cheap - which includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile app and TV streamer apps such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time. Click the link to head to sign up to ESPN+ or learn more about the service Today's game kicks off at 5.30pm PT and 8.30pm ET. If you're outside the US but still want to watch the ESPN+ coverage of Chile vs Peru, then there's the possibility of using a VPN to access it from abroad.

How to stream Chile vs Peru live in the UK

While they may be channels that you've only ever flicked past on the EPG, the lesser-known Premier Sports network has won exclusive rights to show all of the action from Brazil live. You can subscribe for £9.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £99 per year if you like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go. It'll be a very late start for those looking to watch tonight's game from the UK, with kick-off scheduled for 1.30am on Thursday morning. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed to Premier Sports, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to watch Chile vs Peru: Canada live stream

TSN is the official English language broadcaster of the tournament for Canada with coverage of the later stage of the tournament now being shown TSN1. The network will also be offering live streaming to its subscribers via its TSN Go app. Don't get disheartened if you're away from Canada and want to catch the soccer. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the free World Cup coverage from another location.

How to live stream Chile vs Peru in Australia