Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final from anywhere

Audio player loading…

At the beginning of the season, Chelsea fans would have looked at this Carabao Cup semi-final with auld enemy Tottenham and licked their lips but the scales of football form and fortune have balanced somewhat of late. The Blues have hit a frustrating run of draws while Conte's Spurs might just have found their wings. Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are.

While covid may have cancelled the other of this week's Carabao semis, Chelsea and Spurs are ready to go head to head at Stamford Bridge in part one of a tie that's set to explode. Tottenham boss Conte has said it will be an emotional return to the club where he won a league title and an FA Cup but he'll be the only one on the team bus that gets anything like a warm welcome from the home crowd.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku looks likely to start after a slap on the wrist regarding comments in an interview where he suggested that he was not happy at the club. Timo Werner could feature after a few weeks out but appearances for centre-backs Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen look less likely.

Expect slightly make-shift XIs for this Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, particularly given Spurs' unspecified covid problems. Here's how to watch a Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are.

Related: how to watch Champions League live stream

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction that is geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being used outside a specific area.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN to stream Chelsea vs Tottenham from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the Carabao Cup in the UK, and has live coverage of 15 games from this season's competition. That includes both Carabao Cup semi-finals. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Tottenham in the US

ESPN Plus ESPN Plus is the place to watch Carabao Cup soccer in the US, with the streaming service showing every single game from the competition. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

How to watch a Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

DAZN Soccer fans in Canada are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN is the rights holder for the Carabao Cup, all 380 Premier League games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. That means you can tune in to just about any match-up you'd care to mention all for just $20 per month and that sounds like a terrific deal to us. You can also subscribe annually for $150 and save $90. The super slick service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away by heading to the DAZN website now.

More Canadian sports action: how to watch an NHL live stream

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham in Australia

beIN Sports You'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports to watch Carabao Cup football on TV in Australia. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month or $179.99 for the year after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch a Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand