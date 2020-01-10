(Image credit: Kaspersky)

We live in an era of unprecedented technological advancement. From smartphones to the Internet of Things, our lives have never been more connected, our world has never been more convenient. Yet this convenience and connectivity come at a cost, says Brian Anderson, Head of Digital Sales NA at cybersecurity agency Kaspersky.

“The Internet has become almost like an extension of our brains, but what we’re learning is that this is resulting in a couple of different problems,” Anderson told Future US Inc. in an interview at this year’s Consumer Electronic’s Show. “One is digital amnesia - the idea that we rely so heavily on our phones we can no longer remember basic information. The other is cyber-stress, which is how we refer to the anxiety that many people feel about cybersecurity and the fear that they might be victimized.”

There’s certainly a precedent for both.

At our fingertips is access to an unprecedented volume of information. And everywhere we look, be it online or off, we’re bombarded with marketing from countless businesses and brands. One can hardly blame a person for starting to tune out.

Meanwhile, it’s become increasingly impossible to even read the news without worrying about cybersecurity. It seems as though every day, there’s a new crisis come to light, some new data breach, cyber incident, or digital threat. As a result, we operate under the perpetual anxiety that comes with never knowing if our data is secure.

For the past several years, Kaspersky has been researching both issues with the hope that through better understanding, we can move towards a future where digital technology is no longer a double-edged sword.

“Our goal is to work to bring on a future where people feel safer, and where technology is a source of opportunity, rather than fear and stress,” says Anderson. “We want to help people learn about cyber-issues so they can have a healthy level of stress about it. Psychologists tell us that there is such a thing as “good stress,” which can help motivate, build resilience, and encourage growth.”

Anderson concluded by advising that people manage their cyber-stress by channeling it into good security practices, such as:

You can watch the full interview below.