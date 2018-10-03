Celebrate Cyber Security Awareness Month with 69% off a top VPN deal

October doesn't only mean Halloween, the leaves turning red and Oktoberfest. It also marks National Cyber Security Awareness Month - a 31-day ode to staying safer and more secure online.

Antivirus software has long been the go-to resource as a first line of defence in the fight against cybercrime, but Virtual Private Networks - or VPN - are now beginning to match straight virus protection in popularity thanks to a combination of their encrypted security and versatility in use. And one of our top rated VPNs has launched a fantastic discount to coincide with Cyber Security Awareness Month.

IPVanish is knocking an immense 69% off the price of its two year subscription. At $89.99 (roughly £69), that means you now pay an effective monthly cost of only $3.74 (£2.88) - the cheapest of all our top rated VPN services.

Click here to get this fantastic 69% discount from IPVanish

The new price is only $12 more than IPVanish's one year subscription. That's two years of extra security, the ability to access restricted sites in overseas countries or in certain offices and schools, and a whole new world of unblocking geo-blocked streaming services and sports coverage not available where you are.

69% discount on IPVanish VPN

IPVanish: 69% off on two year plans

IPVanish talks a big game (and with good cause!) when it comes to the quality of its VPN. It claims to be "the world's fastest VPN" and it boasts 40,000+ shared IPs, 1,000+ VPN servers in 60+ countries, unlimited P2P traffic, ten simultaneous connections, a no logs policy and more. They've now added 24/7 live chat support, too. Not bad for a monthly rate that works out as $3.74 a month!

View Deal

What is National Cyber Security Awareness Month

Back in 2003 the US Department of Homeland Security and the National Cyber Security Alliance put their collective heads together to try and figure out how to bring a higher profile to the ever-growing scourge that is cybercrime and breaches of online security.

15 years on, and those dangers are more present than ever - just look at Facebook's massive hack in September. And with more and more of our private information now being present on the web, Cyber Security Awareness Month seems to be more relevant than ever.

Over the next few weeks, the initiative will be seeking to drum home the message to individuals and businesses that they can do more to ensure their safety in this ever-expanding digital world.

How a VPN can help you stay safe online

It's all about anonymity. VPNs like IPVanish connect you to private network via an encrypted tunnel, which is known as a VPN tunnel. The data transferred via the tunnel is encrypted to keep it private and prevent it from being intercepted.

With the user transmitting encrypted data to the VPN server via the virtual connection, which then hooks up with the worldwide web, it keeps the user’s activities more anonymous and secure. The ISP cannot see the data transferred, but only that the user is connected to a private server.

Many of the most popular VPNs will keep no logs of who is using their tools either, meaning that there's no evidence that you even used the VPN in the first place.