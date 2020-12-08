CAT enhances S42 smartphone with advanced antimicrobial product protection

The Cat smartphone range is all about usability in any environment. Now the firm has stepped up to ensure the range accounts for the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Smartphone touch interfaces have become a concern for those who are trying to keep safe, as the surface is a vector for germs, bacteria and viruses.

Researchers in Australia found that SARS-CoV-2 can survive for up to 28 days on surfaces including glass, which is what most smartphone screens are made of.

Cat has addressed this worry with an update to their S42 smartphones, enhancing them with advanced antimicrobial product protection. The company claims this makes them the first anti-bacterial phone on the market.

The phone's exterior has been treated with Biomaster® antimicrobial technology and tested to ISO 22196. It uses silver ions during manufacturing and the process creates a permanent level of product protection, inhibiting the growth of microbes on the phone surface and therefore reducing microbial levels on the surface.

This antimicrobial agent inhibits bacteria cells from replicating and, in testing, a reduction of over 80% within 15 minutes was shown - and 99.9% within 24 hours.

Even before the upgrade, Cat phones have been simple to clean. Due to their rugged design, the phones could be washed with soap or even hand sanitizer, which has not been recommended for more delicate smartphones.

