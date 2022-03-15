Casio has overhauled a classic G-Shock design – and it looks awesome

Audio player loading…

Casio has unveiled a fresh take on the classic G-Shock MT-G watch, and it's thinner and lighter than ever. The new G-Shock MTG-B3000 has a totally redesigned case, plus a new carbon Core Guard structure to protect the internal components from drops and knocks.

Much like the new Garmin Fenix 7 series, the MTG-B3000 features a tough plastic case with a metal exterior. However, while Garmin has opted for a glass fiber reinforced polymer, Casio has chosen a carbon fiber composite that's more expensive, but lighter and with greater tensile strength.

The new G-Shock has a completely new case back. This is pressed, cut, and polished from a single piece of stainless steel, with raised sides forming the lugs that secure the band. It also forms guards that protect the watch's buttons from accidental presses and damage – something that would normally have to be made from separate pieces of metal.

For comparison, many of Garmin's latest watches, including the Fenix 7 series and Epix (Gen 2) have metal guards too, but only around the start/pause button.

Of course, this solid case back design is only an option due to the G-Shock's lack of an optical heart rate sensor. Unlike last year's G-Squad Pro, this isn't a smartwatch, though it does have Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to link it to the Casio Watches mobile app to calibrate the time. You can also use the watch to find your phone if you misplace your handset.

Extra-slim

The new MTG-B3000 is also 2mm slimmer than Casio's previous model, which may not sound significant, but can be surprisingly noticeable when it comes to watches. The new Garmin Instinct 2S is only 2mm thinner than the original Garmin Instinct, but the difference is perceptible in everyday wear.

(Image credit: Casio)

A photovoltaic face keeps the watch fully charged with regular sunlight exposure, and is topped with a tough sapphire crystal lens. Cleverly, Casio's designers have used an anti-reflective coating on the inside surface, protecting it from scratches.

The watch is available in standard black with gray detailing, or with a choice of red or green ion-plated detailing. According to fan blog G-Central, the black and gray model will cost ¥121,000 in Japan (about $1,000 / £800 / AU$1,400), and the red and green detailed versions will be ¥137,500 (about $1,200 / £900 / AU$1,600).

Casio has yet to reveal international prices and release dates, but we'll keep you up to date once they're announced.