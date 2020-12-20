Cardinals vs Eagles live stream: how to watch NFL week 15 game online from anywhere

Sunday will see two former Oklahoma Sooners matchup against each other as Philly's young backup QB Jalen Hurts steps to Kyler Murray in the NFL week 15 game. Read on to find out how to get a Cardinals vs Eagles live stream and watch this NFL week 15 game online wherever you are right now.

Though these two quarterbacks never played on the same team back in the day, the Cardinals and the Eagles are well-matched this weekend. Hurts stepped onto the field to secure a break in Philadelphia's losing streak last week, but can he keep the momentum going to take on the 7-6 Cardinals?

Cardinals vs Eagles live stream Date: Sunday, December 20 Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium, Arizona Kick-off time: 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT / 9.05pm GMT / 8.05am AEDT US live stream: get a FREE Sling TV trial Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

The Cardinals are the better team on paper, despite that close record. With DeAndre Hopkins picking up an explosive season comprising of 94 receptions for 1,155 yards and ultimately five touchdowns and Kyler Murray beating out Carson Wentz's TD to interception ratio by a fair way, there are some strong players stepping onto the field this weekend.

Jalen Hurts certainly impressed last week, bringing his legs to the game against a defence that was certainly stacked against such a play - and coming out on top. It was a sudden change of pace for the Eagles, and though it might not have been what the Philadelphia bigwigs would have aimed for, it might just be the breath of fresh air that the struggling team is in need of.

Keeping Haason Reddick's sack streak at bay with a speedy getaway will certainly work in Philadelphia's favor as well. Last week Reddick recorded five sacks to add to the five already on his scoresheet from the season and forced three fumbles against the Giants. If the Eagles default to a pass-heavy game, then, the outside linebacker could be the ticket to an easy Cardinals win.

If the Eagles defence can hold Murray back, then, there's a real chance of an upset here, especially considering Philadelphia's game plan will have changed pretty drastically after Hurts' performance last week. Here's how to watch the Cardinals vs Eagles online and find an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Cardinals vs Eagles from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Cardinals vs Eagles live stream of today's NFL game in the US

You can watch this afternoon's Eagles vs Cardinals game on Fox and NFL Network, with kick-off scheduled for 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT. If you've already got Fox through your cable package you can simply tune in and watch, or head to the Fox website for a live stream. However, if you don't currently receive Fox your best bet is to head over to Sling TV's FREE trial on its Blue package, which includes FS1, Fox in most major markets, and also comes with NFL Network for good measure. How to watch Eagles vs Cardinals FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Washington vs 49ers game 100% free! One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Cardinals vs Eagles.

Eagles vs Cardinals live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Cardinals vs Eagles game won't be shown on either CTV or TSN. However, Canadian NFL fans are lucky in that they have access to one of the best NFL streaming services available - DAZN. DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game and at just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! Be sure to tune in ahead of kickoff at 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

You can watch today's Cardinals vs Eagles game through NFL Game Pass Pro, now at a discounted subscription price of just £49.99 for the rest of the season. For that price you also get all the post-season games, Super Bowl coverage, and access to NFL Network and original content as well. The game kicks off at 9.05pm GMT. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. For those not wishing to sign up to a Game Pass, UK American Football fans get up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Or grab a Now TV Sports Pass if you'd prefer access on a contract-free basis.

How to watch Cardinals vs Eagles: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are generally well covered. The Cardinals vs Eagles game is being shown in Oz via the NFL Game Pass, which gives you access to every game around. Kick-off is set for 8.05am ACT on Monday morning. Not in Australia but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into an Australia IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. If you're not interested in a subscription just for watching NFL, an average of five games per game week are shown on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. The Kayo streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).