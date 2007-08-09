Wireless fitness tracker from Garmin

The Garmin Forerunner 50 sports watch can keep track of your training regime and help analyse performance

Fitness fans can keep track of their performance and download information wirelessly to a PC with Garmin's new Forerunner 50 sports watch.

The Garmin Forerunner 50 sports watch is able to record training information for runners, cyclists and walkers. It can interface with a heart rate monitor or foot pod to record speed and distance travelled, with data automatically stored in the device.

The Forerunner 50 system also comes with a wireless ANT USB stick that can be used with a PC to synchronise data from the Forerunner 50 watch automatically when it's in close proximity to the USB stick.

It can record up to 7 hours and 100 laps of detailed exercise data. Users can also pair the Forerunner 50 system with the Garmin Connect training site to log workouts and share information with teammates, coach or friends.

The Forerunner 50 is due for release in October. The package with a heart rate monitor included will cost £69, while the pack with a foot pod track will sell for £99. A Forerunner 50 with both heart rate monitor and foot pod will cost £119.