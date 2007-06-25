Asus launches GPS-enabled PDA

Asus today announced the slimline Asus MyPal A696 PDA. It crams in GPS functions, Wi-Fi, media player and speakers.

The GPS function in the Asus MyPal A696 uses Destinator Technologies' GPS routing and navigation content. It features a QuickNav button for a pre-determined address or point of interest (POI) search.

There's also a random POI search facility for the location you're in and a trip planning feature with intermediate stops. As well as this, it packs in an embedded antenna, anti-glare 3.5-inch colour screen and the latest energy-efficient SiRF Star III chipset.

The PDA offers Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g), Bluetooth, Microsoft Windows Mobile 5.0, media player, integrated microphone and speakers plus 256MB of initial storage. It's all housed in a stainless steel case measuring 7.08 x 1.57cm, weighing in at 165g.

The Asus MyPal A696 is priced at £199 and will hit the shops in two weeks' time.