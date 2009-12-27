Ferrari working on hybrid gas-electric supercar

Ferrari set to release new hybrid gas-electric cars in 2010

Ferrari's long-rumoured gas-electric hybrid supercar could well be arriving as early as this coming spring, according to latest reports.

The news comes from Italy's Quattroroute magazine, which claims that Maranello is building a hybrid based on the 588 GTB Fiorano

Sexing-up hybrids

Ferrari's new hybrid car is rumoured to be on show at the Geneva auto show this coming March, with a reported 35 percent overall improvement in fuel economy.

New gas-electric cars from Ferrari can only help to make 'hybrid' motoring tech more aspirational and desirable - which is altogether a good thing.

Autocar also recently reported that Ferrari is planning a hybrid drivetrain for the successor to the 612 Scaglietti, in order to improve handling, and due for launch in 2014.

Via Wired.com