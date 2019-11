Mercedes new F-Cell has an impressive range of 250 miles

The world's greenest ever car show is happening right now in Frankfurt, Germany - and we've been over there to check out the best new vehicles.

But you can forget the usual parade of crazy concepts and wild supercars, because the spotlight this year is on the latest breed of electric cars to hit the stands.

Most manufacturers, with the exception of the die-hard supercar brands and those too skint to build new cars, have at least one electric vehicle on display.