Apple CarPlay to stake out aftermarket cars thanks to Pioneer

Apple has confirmed that its upcoming iOS-powered CarPlay dashboard features won't be limited to brand-new cars.

Dashboard media receivers from Japanese electronics company Pioneer will begin supporting CarPlay from mid year.

CarPlay support in these receivers will arrive in the form of a firmware update to Pioneer's existing line of 2014 NEX units, which range in price from US$700 (about, AU$750) to US$1,400 (about AU$1,500).

Pioneer announced the upcoming CarPlay support update via press release, and Apple later confirmed the news to The Verge.

'Siri, take the wheel'

Apple CarPlay lets users control iPhone functions like media playback and navigation using Siri voice commands and touchscreens in their vehicles' dashboards.

The system is dependent on having an iPhone 5, iPhone 5S or iPhone 5C physically tethered to it.

Previous reports suggested that vehicle maker Mercedes-Benz was looking into aftermarket solutions for CarPlay support, but no one announced anything official until today.

CarPlay is being included right off the production line in 2014 vehicles including the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Ferrari FF and Volvo XC90 SUV.

Honda, Hyundai and Jaguar Land Rover are also expected to include CarPlay in new vehicles soon.