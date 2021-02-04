Canon EOS M rumor suggests series could take a surprise new direction in 2021

The Canon EOS M series has lived in the shadow of the camera giant's full-frame EOS R series for a while now – but a new rumor suggests it might soon get revived with a new model in 2021.

According to a Canon Rumors source, Canon plans to "pivot the EOS M system is a new direction”, but that we'll have to wait "until later in 2021 to learn more" about the potential new model(s).

So what new could Canon's smaller, cheaper mirrorless cameras be taking? Unsurprisingly, the suggestion – based on some intriguing patents picked up by Canon News (below) – is that the series could steer away from stills photography to a video and vlogging focus.

While these rumors are currently far from certain, being rated as "plausible information, but from an unconfirmed source" by Canon Rumors, this move would make a lot of sense for the Canon EOS M series.

Because this range has a smaller sensor and lenses than the full-frame Canon EOS R series, they could make excellent little, affordable video cameras that would likely storm our best vlogging cameras and best YouTube cameras guides.

Current Canon EOS M models, like the Canon EOS M50 Mark II, go halfway towards achieving this, but lack the latest processors and autofocus powers to really capitalize on the system's potential strengths for amateur filmmaking.

(Image credit: Canon news)

Raw materials

The arrival of the disappointing Canon EOS M50 Mark II last year seemed to suggest that Canon had all but given up on developing its EOS M series. But these new rumors suggest it's possible that Canon has simply been regrouping to move its APS-C camera series in a new direction.

There's no doubt that Canon has the raw materials to make a truly excellent vlogging camera at an affordable price. There's a wide range of EF-M lenses, like the EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-f/6.3 and EF-M 11-22mm f/4-5.6, already in place. And Canon described its new Digic X processor as a new 'family' of chips, which suggests it could find its way into lower-end cameras.

Canon's Dual Pixel autofocus tech is also right up there with the best, and it's made great strides with its subject-tracking AF in high-end cameras like the Canon EOS R6 – a more watered-down version of that system would be ideal for amateur filmmakers.

The question is whether or not Canon sees a big enough gap in the market, between the likes of Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic and even DJI, to justify reshaping the EOS-M series towards video and away from a stills photography market that has been eaten up by the best camera phones.

The more likely alternative is that Canon will instead make a RF camera with an APS-C sensor, like the rumored Canon EOS R7, and move towards less complicated one-mount system, in a similar way to Sony and Nikon. Either way, it'll be fascinating to find out which way Canon's EOS M series turns next.