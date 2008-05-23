Pentax announces new waterproof camera

Taking Pentax to its lowest ever underwater levels is the Optio W60. This 10-megapixel camera allows users to take images to a depth of 13 feet – 30 per cent deeper than prior Pentax models – and can be used in water for up to two hours.

That’s if your wrinkled fingers are still working 120 minutes into a dive.

Quality H20

The camera has all the features you have come to expect from the Pentax range, including a 5x optical zoom, a focal range from 5-25mm and a high-quality movie mode that shoots 1280 x 720 HD footage.

It also has a Underwater Movie mode which is handy when you’re beneath the waves and Face Recognition. Fish Recognition, though, is not available as an option.

The Optio W60 is available in the US in July for $320.99 (£160) and comes in fetching Silver and Ocean Blue. It will be available in the UK in early August for £229