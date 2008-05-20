JVC teams up with YouTube

One of the biggest reasons video-upload site YouTube is so popular is because of how easy it actually is to upload video to the website.

We know this, but camcorder manufacturers everywhere are still plonking YouTube integration on to their cams, possibly to entice the youth end of the market.

JVC is the latest manufacturer to do this, adding an Upload function to its latest Everio release, the GZ-MS100.

Press this and video clips are limited to just 10 minutes – the allotted time allowed for a YouTube clip. The MS100 also comes with CyberLink editing software that lets users upload their 10-minute clips quickly and efficiently.

Features as standard

The rest of the cam’s features are in keeping with JVC’s Everio range, with the model housing a 35x optical zoom, a 2.7in LCD screen and decent enough battery life at 2.5 hours.

The camcorder is light too, weighing in at just 270g. That’s because JVC has done away with hard-disk drive storage, opting instead to record footage straight to an SD memory card. Footage is encoded to MPEG2 at 720 x 480 pixels, in keeping with other standard def Everio cams.

The JVC Everio GZ-MS100 is due to hit shelves in the US in June, priced at $349.99 (£180). Expect it to land in the UK soon after.