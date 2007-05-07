Canon unleashes new SELPHY CP printers

Canon today launched two new additions to its SELPHY range of ultra-compact photo printers. They come alongside Canon's new PowerShot S5 IS digital camera.

The SELPHY CP750 and entry-level SELPHY CP740 replace the popular SELPHY CP730 and SELPHY CP720 printers respectively. They introduce red-eye correction to the CP series for the first time.

Larger LCD screens, improved skin tone reproduction and new printing modes come as standard on both models. The SELPHY CP750 also features additional 'My Colours' photo effects and IrSimple compatibility for infra-red printing from mobile devices.

Canon says that the SELPHY CP750 and SELPHY CP740 offer:

A compact, stylish design

2.4-inch (SELPHY CP750) or 2.0-inch (SELPHY CP740) LCD screen with icon-based user interface

Automatic red-eye correction

Increased 'My Colors' functionality (SELPHY CP750 only)

Image trimming before printing (SELPHY CP750 only)

Direct printing from almost all major memory cards

Prints that last for up to 100 years

Increased layout selections

Support for IrDA and new high speed IrSimple infra-red communication (SELPHY CP750 only)

Improved skin tone reproduction

The SELPHY CP740 and SELPHY CP750 will be available from May, priced at £79 and £139 respectively.