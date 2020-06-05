Call of Duty: Modern Warfare supports Black Lives Matter with new in-game message

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare developer Infinity Ward has released an update that adds a splash screen message that supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

After players update their game, the new message appears during loading screens, or when you switch to a different game mode such as Warzone (thanks, The Verge).

The statement reads: “Our community is hurting. The systemic inequalities our community experiences are once again center stage. Call of Duty and Infinity Ward stand for equality and inclusion. We stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures. Until change happens and Black Lives Matter, we will never truly be the community we strive to be.”

The developer also announced in a tweet below that it will be tackling racism more vehemently than before, and has promised to do a better job.

Gamers united

Call of Duty has already reacted to recent events by delaying Season 4 of Call Duty: Modern Warfare and Season 7 of Call of Duty: Mobile for the foreseeable future.

The video game industry as a whole has taken action, too, with companies such as EA donating $1 million to organizations dedicated to the fight for racial injustice in the US and against discrimination around the world.

We stand with the Black community & against white supremacy, racism, & police brutality & condemn the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Nina Pop & countless others. Here's how we’re committing to change #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/jfYGinhl2e pic.twitter.com/Y0P3f1E2PQJune 3, 2020

Similarly, publisher Square Enix is pledging $250,000 to the cause, the Pokémon Company and Ubisoft are making a donation of $100,000, and Niantic, creators of Pokémon Go, have pledged to donate a minimum of $5 million to “black gaming and AR creators”.