Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 leak says a remaster is on the eve of release

There could be a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remaster coming your way, after a leaked product listing on the Official PlayStation Store showed a March 31 release date for the remastered game.

While the listing appears to have been taken down , there’s a lot of evidence backing this up – not least because the remastered game appeared on a Korean ratings board (via EuroGamer ). We also previously reported on a data miner’s leaked press shots for the yet-to-be-announced game .

Modern Warfare 2 released on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 in 2009, as a sequel to the original Modern Warfare game on PC, PS3 and Xbox 360. It ramped up the action and set-pieces – not necessarily for the better – but offered a globe-trotting campaign full of betrayals, WMDs, and all the usual gunfighting excellence we expect from a COD game.

It was controversial at the time, given its infamous 'No Russian' mission that let players mow down crowds of civilians during a terrorist attack on an airport. It doesn’t seem that Activision has learned its lesson, though, with the 2019 Modern Warfare entry rewriting a real-life US-led war crime – in the 'Highway of Death' mission – to make Russian forces responsible. Yes, really.

It’s unclear whether 'No Russian' will be changed (or even included) in the remaster, though fans and critics are sure to be divided no matter which route Activision chooses.

Why remaster Modern Warfare 2 now?

There’s renewed interest in the Modern Warfare subset of the Call of Duty franchise, after a spiritual reboot of the original game was released in late 2019. The first Modern Warfare was a true FPS classic, and the franchise has always been stronger sticking to an element of realism and modern-way weapons, rather than reaching after sci-fi or time travel in its more out-there entries.

FPS fans these days are flocking to the battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone, but those after a single-player fix rather than endless multiplayer deaths will likely welcome the remaster.