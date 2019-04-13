Buy a one year subscription to IPVanish VPN and get your second year completely free

As part of so-called 'World VPN Week', on of our top-rated providers IPVanish is running an offer where, if you buy a one year VPN subscription, it will throw in an additional year completely free.

Considering IPVanish appears to be the only company taking part in the impressive sounding 'World VPN Week' we can't quite help but feel like its not real...or maybe everyone else is saving their World VPN week offers for next year where they will go all out, we can't be sure.

But, we love any excuse for a brilliant VPN deal so no complaining here. Considering the fact that just one year will cost $77.99 (roughly £60) you end up only paying effectively $3.25 a month - an excellent price for this level of online protection.

With over 40,000 possible IPs and more than 1,300 servers in over 75 locations, IPVanish is one of the premier VPNs out there (#2 in our best VPN guide!). You'll be getting speedy performances, a bunch of features and most importantly for some, the ability to watch Netflix in other countries.

So if you want to get two years of online protection for the price of one, then scroll down to see this deal in full. Or if you would rather see what else is available, check out our picks of the best VPN deals currently available.

Buy one year, get one free with IPVanish

IPVanish VPN | 2 years cover | | $143.88 $77.99 (roughly £60)

Simply buy one year of IPVanish as a new customer, get a second year free. That works out at an absolutely brilliant price for online protection from one of the best VPNs available. Unlimited bandwidth, access to censored sites and complete privacy when you're online. You can even connect up to 10 devices using IPVanish so you remain protected on all of your devices. Offer ends on April 20View Deal

What can you do with a VPN

There are traditionally two main reasons you might want to get a VPN - protecting yourself online and avoiding internet restrictions. In terms of online safety, a VPN uses encryption technologies to mask your IP address so you can't be tracked. Simply, it makes it a lot harder for you to be traced on the internet.

Their other use is a bit wider in its functionality and realistically more popular. VPNs can allow you to work around restrictions online which means watching your favourite channels in other countries, getting cheaper deals on flights and trains and watch any country's Netflix no matter where you are.

