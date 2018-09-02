Burnley vs Man United live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Live stream Burnley vs Manchester United - where and when Burnley vs Manchester United takes place on Sunday, September 2 at The Clarets' home of Turf Moor Kick off is at 4pm BST, which is 11am ET, 8am PT and 1am AET in the early hours of Monday morning.

Burnley vs Manchester United is sure to be a fascinating Premier League clash and you can potentially live stream the full 90 minutes by following our instructions here.

The pressure has cranked up on United boss Jose Mourinho since Tottenham's 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Monday, leading some to believe his very job is now on the line. United showed signs of a better performance in the first half against Spurs, but will need Romelu Lukaku to sharpen his form and start converting more chances at Turf Moor.

For their part, winless Burnley seem to have struggled with the strain of added Europa League ties so far this season. Having shipped seven goals in their last two Premier League matches the defence will tightening, and with their strikers struggling for goals up front, service must improve to the likes of Chris Wood. Out wide, Johan Gudmundsson and Aaron Lennon can cause problems on their day and will look to get at United's nervy defence if used by Sean Dyche on Sunday.

Find out what happens in Burnley vs Manchester by following one of the options below and grabbing a live stream. We've also got our Premier League watching guide to help you out with the rest of your live stream needs this EPL season.

If you're in your country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But even if the place where you are doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial back in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

How to stream Burnley vs Manchester United live in the UK

Seems unfair, doesn't it. Outside of the UK, there is a live stream of every single Premier League game somewhere in the world. For example, NBC in the US and Optus Sport in Australia have both got the rights to show every single of the 380 Premier League matches. And yet there's nothing in the UK, rubbish!

How to watch the Burnley vs Manchester United: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and both NBCSN and Universo will be showing Burnley vs Manchester United. Kick-off is 11am ET and 8am PT so plan your Premier league brunches and breakfasts accordingly. If you don't have cable, then NBC is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). And if you're a cable subscriber but find yourself outside the US this Sunday, then you could grab a VPN and go from there.

How to watch Burnley vs Man United: Canada live stream

Sportsnet is the channel showing Burnley vs Manchester United in Canada, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 11am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Burnley vs Man U: Australia live stream

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of Burnley vs Manchester United. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Kick-off for this one is 1am Monday AET down under.

How to watch Burnley vs Manchester United: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Burnley vs Manchester United live from 3am – if you're awake. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Burnley vs Manchester United in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. Burnley vs Manchester United kicks off at 8.30pm in New Delhi. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country if you're outside India this weekend.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!