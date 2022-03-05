Burnley vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Audio player loading…

Chelsea visit Burnley in their first league game since Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale, and the Blues will need to get their minds firmly focused on football matters because the Clarets have bloodied a few noses of late. Spurs were recently left red-faced. Can Chelsea keep themselves firmly in the top four? Read on to find out how to watch a Burnley vs Chelsea live stream and get the Premier League online, no matter where you are.

Burnley vs Chelsea live stream Date: Saturday, March 5 Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST / 8.30pm IST / 2am AEDT / 4am NZDT Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley Live stream: USA Network via Sling TV free trial or FuboTV free trial (US)| DAZN (CA) | Optus Sport (AU) | Spark Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

In one of the more bizarre developments of the week, Thomas Tuchel has found himself having to play the part of club spokesman/war correspondent, so it's somehow fitting that his side must now withstand 90 minutes of aerial bombardment.

Sean Dyche's men have taken seven points from their last four games, with Wout Weghorst's arrival giving the whole club a lift. Survival no longer seems quite so far-fetched, although Everton - a point and a place ahead of them in the league - also have a game in hand.

Goal-shy Chelsea have Manchester United now just three points behind them, albeit with two extra games under their belts, but their season is in danger of unravelling. Do they have the stomach for a trip up north right now or could this be perfect timing for the Clarets? Follow our guide to get a Burnley vs Chelsea live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

More sport: see how to get a Premiership rugby live stream

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into the coverage you'd usually watch at home, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Burnley vs Chelsea live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Burnley vs Liverpool from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch a Burnley vs Chelsea Premier League live stream in the UK?

Burnley vs Chelsea is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you won't be able to watch this game live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as DAZN or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBC, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Burnley vs Chelsea kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea FREE without cable USA Network is included in the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV and its Sling Blue package. You can also use the Sling TV 3-day FREE trial to watch the game for for free. Sling TV costs $35 a month thereafter and also includes 30+ other channels, including NBC in most markets. There's no contract at all, and you can cancel before you spend a penny. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC is fuboTV. And, better still, it also offers a FREE fuboTV trial. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, for $64.99 a month. If you subscribe to Sling, FuboTV, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

Burnley vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and is showing every single match, including Burnley vs Chelsea, which kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. To sign up to the service, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games, plus you get Champions League and Europa League action, Premier League Darts, snooker, boxing, and much more. It's a slick service, and there's a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which makes it the place to watch Burnley vs Chelsea too. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch Burnley vs Chelsea at no extra cost. That's if you stay up late enough, with kick-off scheduled for a brutal 4am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that free trial's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. It's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Burnley vs Chelsea: live stream Premier League action online in India