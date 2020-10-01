Broncos vs Jets live stream: how to watch NFL Thursday Night Football from anywhere

A stoppable force meets a moveable object at the MetLife Stadium tonight, and the good news is that one side's losing run is about to come to an end. Fans of both franchises have been getting 2019 vibes, but not in a good way - the Broncos and the Jets both got their 2019 NFL campaign underway with four defeats in a row, and for one of them it's about to happen all over again. You can follow our guide as we explain where to find a Broncos vs Jets live stream and watch all the NFL action online wherever you are.

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets live stream The Broncos vs Jets game kicks off at 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with this 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial.

Drew Lock's shoulder injury, sustained during Denver's Week 2 clash with Pittsburgh, was always going to hurt Vic Fangio and his side, but right now the Orange Crush have got no zest whatsoever. Lock's injury is the tip of the iceberg - star linebacker Von Miller is another key figure on the sidelines - but the mother of Broncos' many headaches concerns the quarterback position.

Backup QB Jeff Driskel had a stinker against the Bucs, and was replaced by Brett Rypien, the backup to the backup QB, late on. Who'll get the nod against the Jets? It may, in fact, be neither of them. The Broncos signed Blake Bortles a week ago, and may decide to use the former Rams and Jags man instead. Denver need to get Lock back as quickly as possible, even if he's only got the one arm.

If rumors are to be believed, this could be the last time we see Adam Gase in his Jets cap. Quarterback Sam Darnold doesn't want his head coach to go, but to save him he needs to do his talking on the pitch. Gang Green have scored just 37 points so far - the worst in the NFL - and conceded 94 - the joint-fifth worst - and Darnold played as badly as anyone last weekend against the Colts.

The Jets have also been ravaged by injury, but this is their best chance of getting a W on the board. Read on as we explain how to watch the Broncos vs Jets online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Broncos vs Jets from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.

IPVanish VPN - save big with 73% off right now

The US-based IPVanish is another trusted VPN that boasts excellent connection speeds, large server network and great apps. And one single subscription covers unlimited devices, so you can sort the cyber security of your whole family. For just $5.20 a month you'll be getting top-tier VPN protection, but what makes IPVanish great value is the 250GB of cloud storage thrown in for free, courtesy of SugarSync.View Deal

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Today's Broncos vs Jets game is being shown on NFL Network, with kick-off scheduled for 8.20pm ET/7.20pm PT. How to watch Broncos vs Jets FREE without cable In general, we recommend FuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only FuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch tonight's Broncos vs Jets game 100% free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Broncos vs Jets live stream: how to watch tonight's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Broncos vs Jets clash kicks-off at 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT in Canada, and TSN is providing the linear coverage. When it comes to streaming, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Broncos vs Jets game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



UK-based American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Jets vs Broncos kicks off at 1.20am BST in the early hours of Friday morning, and is being shown on both Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 12.30am. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV, whose Sky Sports Monthly Pass is currently price slashed to just £25 a month - nearly £10 off its regular asking price (£33.99) and as always you can cancel at any time. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only need to watch a game or two. You can also tune in through the NFL Game Pass Pro, with £143.99 getting you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Broncos vs Jets: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week's Broncos vs Jets game, which is scheduled to start at 10.20am AEST on the morning of Friday, October 2. ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports will also be showing Broncos vs Jets. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).