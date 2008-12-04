Sky launches 'Sky Player for all'

Just last month, we announced that Sky was launching an online TV site that would work independently of its satellite service.

The service has now launched and it's called Sky Player TV. The website is an extension of the broadcaster's existing Sky Player online portal.

It is available to anybody in the UK and Ireland, regardless of whether you have a satellite dish or not.

To access Sky Player TV, non-Sky TV customers will have to purchase a monthly subscription to the broadcaster's Base Entertainment Pack, which offers access to The Disney Channel, British Eurosport, National Geographic Channel, Sky News and Sky Sports News.

For those who want to add more sport channels (Sky Sports 1-3 and Extra) these will be available for an additional cost.

Not only will the live channels be streamed, but once you sign up to the package, Sky Player's on-demand service will also be available.

Basic package

At the moment, only channels from the basic package will be available on Sky Player TV. The satellite provider has said more content will be available soon, with MTV One, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr to be added next month, and more channels promised for next year.

Speaking about the launch, Griff Parry, Director of On-demand, BSkyB, said: "We believe in giving customers the control and flexibility to access the best in live entertainment and on demand content to fit with their lifestyles. Sky Player TV gives customers access to enjoy up to nine different live channels from today with more coming in the new year".

Pricing revealed

Existing Sky customers will still be able to access Sky On-Demand as normal. Unfortunately, the live streaming of shows will only be available to Sky Multiroom or Sky Broadband Max customers.

If non-Sky subscribers sign up for Sky Player TV before the end of January 2009, the total monthly cost of the package will be £7.50. Normal pricing is double that, clocking in at £15.

Adding the sports channels will bump this up to £22 (normal price £26).