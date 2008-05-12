Google wants some friends

There’s rumblings everywhere web-wise – with Techcrunch being the epicentre – that Google is set to announce a rival to MySpace’s Data Availability project today.

The more user-friendly named Friend Connect sees the search engine giant tread a similar path to MySpace and its signed-up partner Yahoo. Friend Connect will essentially allow user information, such as profile data and status updates, to be synchronised across whichever third-party apps that sign up.

Data difference

The big problem that Google will come across is that the pool of information it has to delve into is a lot shallower compared to the like of MySpace that has millions of users’ details already on-hand.

Techradar.com has yet to hear back from Google regarding the impending launch but as soon as we hear something, as always you will be the first to know.