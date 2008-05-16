Fair And Square campaign: Apple responds

Following on from our Fair And Square interview and article yesterday, Apple has responded to the findings that the company's online UK store was contravening the ‘Distance Selling Regulations’.

Dropping the charges

Apple had previously been charging consumers with a fee for the ‘collecting and processing’ of goods. The money that had to be paid out was dependent on how expensive the bought item was. This fee has now been completely dropped.

The terms and conditions published on the Apple website will be changed within 10 days, and any purchases returned before then will not be subject to the fee.