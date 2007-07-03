BT offers 5GB of free storage space

New and existing BT Total Broadband customers can now receive 5GB worth of free storage in the BT Digital Vault. The 5GB storage comes with auto back-up for your files, photos, movies and music. You can access your stored files from any computer, as long as you're connected to the internet.

The auto back-up means you won't have to manually upload files to the BT Digital Vault . You can choose which folders on your computer that you'd like to back-up. When there are changes or additions to those folders they will be automatically backed-up.

If you subscribe to BT Total Broadband Option 1 or 2, you'll receive auto back-up for free for the first six months, while Option 3 includes 5GB storage and auto back-up permanently.

BT Digital Vault Plus with 20GB of storage and auto back-up is also available for £5 per month. BT Digital Vault Basic with 1GB storage is free, even if you're not a BT Total Broadband customer.