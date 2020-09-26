Brighton vs Man United live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

Having suffered their worst Premier League opening-week defeat in over 20 years, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will be out to make amends against the Seagulls - read on for our full guide to getting a reliable Brighton vs Man United live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

With a humbling 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace last Saturday, and growing frustration among the fanbase and behind the scenes at their lack of movement on the transfer front, Solskjaer knows a result here will go a long way to lifting some of the despondency surrounding the club.

Brighton vs Man United live stream Kick-off time for Brighton vs Man United is scheduled for 12.30pm BST on Saturday afternoon. The match is being shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11.30am. If you're in the US, grab a FREE Sling trial to watch it on NBCSN today - kick off is at a bright-and-early 7.30am ET / 4.30 am PT. Either way, you can take your the game with you wherever you are by trying ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days.

A professional 3-0 away win against Luton on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup provided some light, as well as offering some selection headaches for the United boss after a number of positive displays from his squad's second-string. Juan Mata, Marcus Greenwood and Mason Greenwood were all on target for the Reds, but the night's big talking point was Dean Henderson's performance in goal.

United come up against a Brighton side who themselves had to bounce back after losing the opening match of their campaign. Having crumbled to a 3-1 loss against Chelsea in game week 1, Graham Potter's men looked a different side in their 3-0 win away at Newcastle last Sunday.

Read on as we explain how to watch Brighton vs Man United online today - get a reliable Premier League live stream by following the advice suggested below and you'll be sorted in no time.

How to watch Brighton vs Man United from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Brighton vs Man United live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

Get a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30-days

We've carefully tested each of the most popular VPNs and believe ExpressVPN is the best available. It's easy to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with pretty much any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Once you sign-up, it's beautifully simple to get started - just follow the given steps to install the software and enable your account, click to find the location you want to redirect your device to, and you're all set. Not only that, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can see how it goes for a month for nothing or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 bonus months completely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.

How to watch Brighton vs Man United: live stream the match in the UK

As with most Saturday lunchtime kick-offs, BT Sport have the live broadcast rights for this game. Brighton vs Man United kicks off at 12:30 BST, with the coverage starting an hour earlier on BT Sport 1. BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles - or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. Alternatively, BT now offers a streaming-only BT Sport option in the form of the £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass. You can't watch it your laptop or PC, but rather you get your Premier League live stream through the BT app on consoles, Apple TV, select Smart TVs, Chromecast, and now at long last Now TV set-top boxes as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Brighton vs Man United coverage you pay for at home, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Brighton vs Man United: FREE live stream in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and kick-off for Brighton vs Man United is at 7.30 amET / 4.30am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling, and better still there's a FREE trial option. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

FREE Brighton vs Man United live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Brighton vs Man United, with kick-off set for 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Brighton vs Man United: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under this season – including this game between Brighton vs Man United. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 9.30pm AEST on Saturday night.

How to watch Brighton vs Man United in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights once again to show the Premier League in NZ this season, and you can watch Brighton vs Man United live at 11.30pm NZST on Saturday night. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Brighton vs Man United live stream: watch online in India

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch this game, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.