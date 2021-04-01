Braves vs Phillies live stream: how to watch MLB 2021 online from anywhere

With the three-peat in the bag, the Braves' quest for four NL East division titles in a row begins at the Phillies' Citizens Bank Park, which will be limited to 20% capacity. They'll still be hurting after eventual World Series champs the Dodgers edged them in the NLSC, and this season is all about going one further. Read on as we explain how to watch the Braves vs Phillies game online and live stream today's MLB action from anywhere in the world.

Braves vs Phillies live stream Date: Thursday, April 1 Time: 3.05pm ET / 12.05pm PT Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania US TV coverage: stream Fox Sports and ESPN live with Sling TV discount - also on ESPN Plus Watch anywhere: grab our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

It’s a brand new era for the Phillies, who replaced Matt Klentak with new general manager Sam Fuld, following the team’s latest September collapse, which became something of a team tradition under Klentak’s stewardship.

Though they finished last season with an overall losing record, the Phils held their own against Atlanta, winning five games and losing five.

Aaron Nola makes his fourth consecutive Opening Day start for Philadelphia, while the honor has been bestowed upon Max Fried for Atlanta, following an outstanding 2020 season.

Whether you’re a Braves fan in Atlanta, a Phillies fan in Philadelphia or just an MLB follower wanting to watch the baseball at Citizens Bank Park, we’ll show you how to get a high-quality MLB live stream of the Braves vs Phillies game from anywhere.

More like this: see how to get an NBA live stream from anywhere

How to watch Braves vs Phillies from outside your country (and avoid blackouts)

If you're abroad right now, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you re-position your device of choice to a location of your choosing, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred MLB live stream.

This functionality also means that VPNs are great for getting around in-market black out restrictions, making them something every MLB fan should have in their bat bag.

Use a VPN to watch a Braves vs Phillies live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles - so ridiculously simple to set up and use. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Braves vs Phillies live stream: how to watch MLB in the US without cable

The Braves vs Phillies game starts at 3.05pm ET / 12.05pm PT. Fans in the Philadelphia area can tune in on NBC Sports Philadelphia, while fans in the Atlanta area can watch on Fox Sports South. It's also being shown on the ESPN Plus streaming service, which only costs $5.99 per month, though you'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $59.99 for 12 months. Two of the games in the series are also being televised nationally on Fox Sports and ESPN, which you can also stream on their respective websites if you have the requisite cable login. How to watch watch Braves vs Phillies without cable If you don't have cable, the best end-to-end live streaming option for the 2021 MLB season is MLB.TV, which shows every single game and costs $129.99. Blackout restrictions apply but, as explained above, you could get around this by taking the VPN route and pointing your computer to an out-of-market location. Of the many over-the-top streaming options, we think Sling TV is the best fit for most people's baseball watching needs. The combined Sling Blue and Orange package costs $50 per month and covers ESPN, TBS and Fox Sports. Plus, Sling usually offers new subscribers a bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal.

Braves vs Phillies series in full

Game 1: April 1 at 3.05pm ET - ESPN Plus, NBC 10, TeleXitos, FSSO

April 1 at 3.05pm ET - ESPN Plus, NBC 10, TeleXitos, FSSO Game 2 : April 3 at 4.05pm ET - FS1, NBCSP+, FSSE

: April 3 at 4.05pm ET - FS1, NBCSP+, FSSE Game 3: April 4 at 1.05pm ET - ESPN, NBCSP, FSSE

How to watch the Braves vs Phillies in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can only watch one of the three games in the Braves vs Phillies series on TV, with TSN showing Sunday’s game beginning at 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT. Its TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. But there is a way to watch the entire Braves vs Phillies series, because MLB.TV is also available in Canada, where only Blue Jays games are subject to blackouts, but you can get around this by using a VPN, as explained above.

More sports on your screen: how to watch an NHL live stream

Phillies vs Braves live stream: watch MLB in the UK

Only the third game of the Phillies vs Braves series is being televised in the UK, and you can tune in on BT Sport ESPN from 6pm on Sunday evening. The channel is showing plenty of Major League Baseball action this season, and don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the MLB on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the baseball like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

More sport: how to get a Premier League live stream for every game

How to get a Phillies vs Braves live stream in Australia