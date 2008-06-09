Blu-ray adoption faster than DVD

The market leader for optical disc production lines, Singulus, has announced that it has increased its forecast for order intake this year after its Q1 results were above expectations.

The company revealed that 21 of its Blu-ray production line machines were ordered in the first quarter of the financial year.

On its website the company says that: “Since the end of the format dispute in early January 2008, and with the strategic acquisition of the Blu-ray Disc systems business of Oerlikon, Singulus’ position in the Blu-ray Disc [market] continues to improve.”

Lots of supply, not much demand

Stefan A Baustert, CEO of Singulus Technologies AG had this to say about the results: “This means that orders for Blu-ray in the first year of dual-layer technology has by far exceeded what we did at the start of DVD 11 years ago with 17 machines.”

The news comes after some disappointing results at the consumer end of the market, where a survey by entertainment industry analysis group NPD found that just 9 per cent of HDTV owners were thinking about adopting the Blu-ray format.