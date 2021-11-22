Blade Runner and Alien TV shows are in the works, according to Ridley Scott

Director Ridley Scott has confirmed that both Blade Runner and Alien are coming to the small screen. TV shows for both franchises in the works, but could still be a while off, considering Scott didn't divulge as to when we can expect either show to hit our screens.

As reported by Pocket-lint, Scott said of the Blade Runner TV show that "we [have already] written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible. So, we're already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, the first 10 hours."

Scott also mentioned the existence of the Alien TV show, which seems to be a bit further away as that show's bible (the general outline of the show's first stretch of episodes) is still in the process of being written.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Mention of a TV show isn't the only piece of action the Blade Runner franchise has seen after the release of the Blade Runner 2049 movie. The first episode of the Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime premiered earlier in November, so it seems like the property as a whole is set to remain busy for a while.

The Alien franchise has been a little more dormant, at least in the entertainment space, since 2017's Alien: Covenant, which received a lukewarm reception at the time of release. Scott made no mention about what kind of story the Alien TV show will tell, so it remains to be seen if it will provide a fresh shot in the arm many feel the franchise needs.

Analysis: Is Scott the right man for the job?

The original Blade Runner and Alien movies are inarguably two of the most influential sci-fi movies of all time. Their impact on popular culture permeates to this day, and much of that credit has to go to their director, Ridley Scott.

However, Scott's recent efforts in the Alien franchise have arguably been less than stellar. Both Prometheus and Alien Covenant failed to replicate the success of those first two epics.

That's not to say either project is doomed to fail. The episodic format could greatly benefit both Blade Runner and Alien, especially in the case of the latter. In recent years, we've seen horror series like Netflix's Sweet Home and The Haunting of Hill House captivate audiences. There's no reason an Alien series couldn't achieve the same, especially if it features a mixture of Alien's classic aesthetic and modern horror sensibilities.

More positively, our mind spins at the possibilities of what a big-budget Blade Runner TV show can offer. After Blade Runner 2049's neon-drenched cyberpunk aesthetic (not to mention its brilliant continuation of the original story) had us hypnotized, we're eager to revisit that world and hopefully some of its iconic characters, too.