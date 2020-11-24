Black Friday toy deals: top savings on Hot Wheels, Playmobil, Lego and more

There are so many Black Friday toy deals out there that you're probably having a hard time finding the best ones – but don't worry, we've been looking too, and we've picked out some standout deals for you below.

Whether you're looking for a birthday or Christmas gift for a loved one, or just want something for yourself (no judgment here), the Black Friday toy deals below cover loads of bases. We've got offers on Playmobil, Lego, Barbie, Sylvanian Families, Hot Wheels, branded action figures and more, so there's something for everyone across every age group.

Black Friday technically isn't here yet – that's on November 27, with Cyber Monday rounding things off on November 30 – but most retailers have launched their toy deals early as they try to get a head-start.

We'd expect to see more deals close to Black Friday itself, but the sets and figures we've featured below are already seeing hefty discounts, so if a deal takes your fancy we'd suggest snapping it up.

We'll be constantly updating this guide as we find more hot Black Friday toy deals that we think you'll be interested in. We can't cover every deal out there – so do also check out the retailer links above – but we've listed the best we've found across a range of brands.

We've also got dedicated guides for the best Black Friday Lego deals, Black Friday PS4 games, Black Friday Switch games and more, so if there's a good deal out there we've probably found it.

Top Black Friday toy deals today

Playskool Mr. Potato Head Super Spud: $39.99 $19.99 at Kohl's (save $20)

This classic Toy Story character comes along with Mrs. Potato Head and two mini-taters with plenty of accessories. The joke in Toy Story was about his accessories being re-arrangable, and this set lets you do just that, with 45 pieces of kit. Way more fun than playing with an actual potato. Age 2 and up.

View Deal

Black Friday toy deals in the US

Playmobil Take Along Fire Station: $39.99 $29.99 at Playmobil.com (save $10)

While Playmobil US doesn't seem to be doing the same online Black Friday sale its UK counterpart is, there are still savings to be had on a few different key sets. One example is this easily-totable fire station with two figures, accessories and vehicles. Ages 4 and up.

View Deal

Fornite 10-pack Battle Royale: $79.99 $39.99 at Target (save $40)

If you know someone who loves Fornite – which is very likely, given how popular the game is – this set could be a great gift. It contains action figures of 10 of the game's iconic characters, and at half off it's much more affordable than before. Age 8 and up.

View Deal

LOL Surprise! OMG House: $199.99 $159 at Target (save $41)

This house is designed for LOL Surprise! dolls, and it comes with plenty of furniture and appliances. This is a hefty saving on the perfect gift for a LOL Surprise! fan. Age 4 and up.View Deal

Lego Classic Bricks building set: $69.99 $38.87 at Walmart (save $30)

This is a great deal, and we wouldn't expect it to last for long. Want to buy someone, or yourself, Lego but don't want a franchise-themed set? This Classic building set is perfect, as it just contains base plates and loads of bricks, but no instructions – so you can let your imagination take control. Age 4 and up.

View Deal

Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse: $199 $179 at Walmart (save $20)

This dollhouse is designed for Barbie fans, with a several rooms and an assortment of furniture. Sure the saving isn't huge, but given how expensive Barbie-loving children can be, any discount is appreciated. Age 3 and up.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar: $39.99 $29.97 at Walmart (save $10)

This deal knocks $10 off the price of this year's Lego Star Wars advent calendar, which contains loads of Christmas-themed minifigures and mini-builds. If you know a Lego or Star Wars fan, you may as well pick this up now while it's on sale, because you'll be buying it at some point. Age 6 and up.

View Deal

Lego Creator Monster Truck: $14.99 $8.99 at Best Buy (save $6)

Lego's Creator 3-in-1 sets are a great option for keeping youngsters entertained, as they can build three different cars, planes, buildings or figures from the same set. This deal is for the Monster Truck set, which also lets you build a dragster and a muscle car, and is great as stocking-filler. Age 7 and up.

View Deal

Lego Marvel Avengers Quinjet: $79.99 $55.99 at Walmart (save $24)

This vehicle from the popular Avengers films comes with superheroes like Thor and Black Widow, as well as various tools and gadgets. If you or someone you know loves Marvel's superhero films and characters, this is one of the best early Black Friday Lego deals we've seen. Age 8 and up.

View Deal

Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Track Set: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

Right now you can get 50% off this Hot Wheels Colossal Crash racetrack set, which lets you build a loop-of-eight track, complete with a jump in the middle to (hopefully) avoid that titular colossal crash. Age 5 and up.

View Deal

Playskool Mr. Potato Head Super Spud: $39.99 $19.99 at Kohl's (save $20)

This classic Toy Story character comes along with Mrs. Potato Head and two mini-taters with plenty of accessories. The joke in Toy Story was about his accessories being re-arrangable, and this set lets you do just that, with 45 pieces of kit. Way more fun than playing with an actual potato. Age 2 and up.

View Deal

Black Friday toy deals in the UK

Marvel Titan Avengers 8 Figure Pack: £117.99 £58.99 at Smyths (save £59)

If you know an Avengers fan, this could be a great gift for them. The set of eight action figures is half-price at Smyths, and while it doesn't have all the characters – Hawkeye and Black Widow are absent – it's got all the cool ones. Age 4 and up.

View Deal

Sylvanian Families Grand Department Store: £119.99 £95.99 at John Lewis (save £24)

This Grand Department Store is the perfect centrepiece for your child's Sylvanian town, and comes with a character figure, plus assorted furniture and accessories. Age 3 and up.

View Deal

Harry Potter Deluxe Invisibility Cloak Illusion: £70 £49 at Hamley's (save £21)

This Harry Potter invisibility cloak is designed to look like the real one from the film, great for any fan of the franchise. The inside is lined with the same green tone as green-screen technology uses, and using the tie-in app you can take photos and key out the body to make yourself invisible. Age 6 and up.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars Death Star: £409.99 £349.99 at Smyth's (save £60)

This massive Death Star set from the original trilogy comes with over 4,000 pieces, plus figures, droids, vehicles and more. It's a fantastic set that Lego no longer officially sells, so this deal is likely to sell out fast – so act quick if you want it. Age 14 and up.View Deal

50% off Nintendo, Minecraft and Disney toys at Argos

Argos is running an amazing pre-Black Friday toy sale, with up to 50% off a huge selection of toys from names including Nintendo, Minecraft, LOL Surprise, and Disney. Many of these deals are unlikely to be beaten on Black Friday, so move fast to grab them while they last.

View Deal

Lego City Downtown Fire Brigade: £90 £60 at Hamley's (save £30)

Hamley's has this Lego City kit on offer at 30% off, which is pretty good as Lego deals go. The set comes with a building, crane, fire truck and rescue helicopter, plus an assortment of minifigures and accessories. Age 6 and up.View Deal

Micro Maxi Deluxe Scooter: £125 £100 at John Lewis (save £25)

This non-electric scooter is designed for kids aged 5-12, and comes in a range of stylish colours in addition to the black version shown here. Thanks to Swiss engineering it's built to last, with three wheels for a smooth and stable ride, and an adjustable handlebar.

View Deal

Lego Mindstorms Robot Inventor Robotics Kit: £329.99 £246.99 at Amazon (save £83)

This is a pricey Lego kit, but right now it's available at a big discount. Lego Mindstorms kits are for technically-minded youngsters, and this set enables them to design a robot and program it to perform basic functions. It's a great gift for young engineers and prospective coders. Age 10 and up.

View Deal

2 for £15 on select small Lego sets: £15 at Argos (various savings)

Argos is running a deal that gets you two small Lego sets for £15 – sets include the Lego City Police Car, Lego Creator 3-in-1 Deep Sea Creators, Lego Star Wars Sith Troopers and more, and the sets included in the deal are labelled at the Argos website. There's also a 2 for £30 offer on medium-sized sets.

View Deal

Not found what you're looking for? You can see more toy deals below: