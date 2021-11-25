Bills vs Saints live stream: how to watch NFL Thanksgiving Day football from anywhere

Whether you're just sitting down to eat or you're never eating again, leave a little room for soul food and spice, as the ever-unpredictable New Orleans Saints host a Buffalo Bills team that seems to have lost its bite. It's the final instalment of this Thanksgiving Day triple-header, so read on as we explain how to get a Bills vs Saints live stream and watch the NFL online from anywhere.

Alvin Kamara, so often the man for the big occasion, is unlikely to feature for the Saints, which is a huge blow considering what the Colts' Jonathan Taylor did to the Bills' defense on Sunday.

That places the burden firmly on Trevor Siemian's shoulders, and the veteran QB has endured a painful November, following up that sensational beating of the Bucs last month by presiding over three successive defeats.

All of the excitement around the Bills has given way to real concern following two defeats in three and that mauling at the hands of the Colts, so Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs need to make a statement to hush up the doubters.

This is a huge game for both teams, so follow our guide for how to watch the Bills vs Saints online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Bills vs Saints from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Bills vs Saints from anywhere

NBC website The Bills vs Saints game is being shown by NBC tonight, what with this essentially being a SNF on Thursday night. Kick-off is scheduled for 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT, and if you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the NBC website. How to watch Bills vs Saints FREE without cable The obvious first port of call for cord cutters wanting to watch NBC's NFL output is a Peacock TV subscription. Plans start from $4.99 a month and can be cancelled any time. For a fuller OTT solution, great-value Sling TV is a great option for NFL fans. Its Blue package offers local NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts, for just $35 a month. But right now you can get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more. The costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. You also get the benefit of the fact that FuboTV has a FREE trial.

How to watch Bills vs Saints: live stream NFL FREE in Canada

TSN Tonight's Bills vs Saints game kicks off at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the Bills vs Saints along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, the FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy - essentially meaning you can live stream Bills vs Saints free of charge. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Bills vs Saints live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

Sky Sports The Bills vs Saints game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 1.20am GMT on Thursday night/Friday morning. The network shows at least five games a week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, and offers access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. A great option for die-hard fans is the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £147.99 for the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Bills vs Saints FREE: live stream NFL in Australia