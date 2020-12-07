Bills vs 49ers live stream: how to watch NFL Monday Night Football anywhere tonight

The Niners have been kicked out of Levi's Stadium for the next few weeks, but that's not necessarily a bad thing considering their home record this season. Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Bills vs 49ers live stream and watch NFL Monday night Football online wherever you are in the world right now - including for free in some countries!

The Niners are 1-4 in Santa Clara, so the temporary switch to Arizona's State Farm Stadium could be a good thing - especially considering what happened the last time tonight's opponents Buffalo dropped by!

Free Bills vs 49ers live stream Tonight's Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers game kicks off at 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Full Monday Night Football NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below, including a free Monday Night Football live stream in the UK courtesy of Channel 5 - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

Probably the most iconic moment of the season so far happened right here, with *that* last-gasp Kyler Murray Hail Mary dropping into the hands of DeAndre Hopkins with barely two seconds on the clock, to snatch what looked like certain victory out of the Bills' hands three weeks ago.

Buffalo have had a lot of time to stew over that result, as they've somehow only played once since then, a bounce-back win over the Chargers, but with the resurgent Dolphins just a game behind them in the AFC East, that Cardinals defeat may still prove costly in the long run.

San Fran are down but not quite out of the picture, having somehow conjured a win over the Rams out of the bag. It was Nick Mullens' first victory as a starter since September, and the 49ers are now just a game behind - it's them again - the Cardinals in the race for the playoffs.

Josh Allen didn't exactly cover himself in glory against the Chargers, fumbling and throwing an interception, but the 49ers have struggled against mobile QBs, and he could get the run of the park tonight. Read on as we explain how to watch the Bills vs 49ers on Monday Night Football today and get a 100% FREE and legal NFL live stream today, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch the Bills vs 49ers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Bills vs 49ers live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Bills vs 49ers game is being simulcast on both ESPN and ABC, with kick-off scheduled for 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website, and ABC has a free online platform too. Alternatively, there are a handful of good ways to watch this Monday Night Football game without a glitzy TV package. One that immediately springs to mind as Buffalo take on San Fran is Sling TV, as it offers ESPN as part of its Orange package. Check out a free Sling TV trial today. Read on for an end-to-end solution that's got you covered for every nationally televised NFL game around, all season long. How to watch Bills vs 49ers FREE without cable In general, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and The NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means tonight's game can be watched 100% free! One of the things we love about fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Bills vs 49ers - a great option, particularly if you're happy watching on a smartphone or tablet.

FREE 49ers vs Bills live stream UK: how to watch the NFL online tonight

Free-to-air Channel 5 has got the rights (together with Sky Sports) to broadcast Monday Night Football live in the UK. That means you can watch the San Francisco 49ers vs Buffalo Bills game for FREE from 1.15am GMT in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with Channel 5's coverage starting at 1am. You can also tune in online via the broadcaster's My5 streaming service. The 49ers vs Bills game is also being shown on both Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 1.15am. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV, whose Sky Sports Monthly Pass costs £33.99 a month, and you can cancel at any time. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only want to watch a game or two. You can also tune in through the NFL Game Pass Pro, with £143.99 getting you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

Bills vs 49ers live stream: how to watch tonight's NFL game FREE in Canada

Tonight's Bills vs 49ers game kicks off at 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT in Canada, and English-language TSN and CTV, and French-language RDS are providing the TV coverage. However, when it comes to streaming Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Bills vs 49ers is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can try it for free for a month by taking advantage of a FREE 1-month trial too.

How to watch 49ers vs Bills: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week's 49ers vs Bills game, which is scheduled to start at 12.15pm AEDT on Tuesday. ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Just as Foxtel is, Kayo Sports is also showing a 49ers vs Bills live stream. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and our latest December 2020 testing has current No. 1 pick ExpressVPN working well with the service. An alternative for diehard NFL fans is NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).