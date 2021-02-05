Best Super Bowl VPN deals - get a great service at a bargain for the big game

Are you ready? Are you sure you're ready? OK, so the chips and dips are bought, the beers (or suitable non-alcoholic alternative) are in the fridge, and you've even gone to town this year on a budget-busting Super Bowl TV deal. But did you consider your VPN choices?

Of the millions (and millions) of football fans around the globe tuning into a Super Bowl live stream this Sunday, only a tiny percentage are going to need a VPN. But if you are one of the folks who are concerned about watching on a public Wi-Fi connection or looking to get around geo-restrictions blocking you from your preferred coverage, then grabbing a suitable streaming VPN could be the perfect play.

If you've already started hunting, you've probably quickly realized that there are practically more options on the market than there will be people in the crowd this weekend. So we've produced a list of five VPN deals for you to take advantage of. They combine excellent pricing with MVP-quality products. So although they may not all be the very cheapest out there, they're certainly among the best.

And because each and every one of these VPNs come with free trials, you can easily grab one for the game and then cancel within 30 days to get your money back. And they say there's nothing in this life for free...

1. 2021's best cheap VPN

Great on price and streaming Surfshark | 2 years | $11.95 $2.49 per month | 81% off

Starting things off with the bargain basement Surfshark, which also tops our best cheap VPN list. For an effective monthly price of under $2.50, you still end up with one of the best players in the VPN game. It's a delight to use, with an interface that makes things super simple to understand - whether that be on mobile, desktop, or otherwise. And because one single subscription covers as many devices as you wish, you can use it on them all!

2. The VPN provider almost as famous as Tom Brady

3. Cheaper still - if you're happy to commit

4. The cheapest one-month plan around

IPVanish | 1 month for $4.99

We understand that kicking out on an annual deal with the other providers here may seem like a big ask (even with their money back offers). The impressive IPVanish lets you pay $5 and only commit for a single month. One caveat - you can't use this VPN to watch the BBC's commercial-free coverage.

5. The absolute best VPN in the world

ExpressVPN | 1 year | $12.95 $6.67 per month and 3 months FREE | 49% off

It may not be the cheapest, but with fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Get it today with a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, a massive 49% discount off the suggested retail price, AND 15 months for the price of 12. Fantastic value. And perhaps even better news...this deal doesn't expire for TechRadar readers. You get to take advantage of this all year round!

VPN deals: what you can do with a VPN

There are loooooads of VPN uses - getting Super Bowl coverage on your terms is just the tip of the iceberg. Virtual Private Networks allow bypass geo-restricted content. So if you wanted to watch a Netflix show that is geo-restricted to a location, a VPN changes your IP address so your device gets tricked into thinking it's in a different location. Make sure to check out our Netflix VPN guide if your primary reason for a VPN is streaming shows and movies, while they're also brilliant for letting you watch sport and shows that are only available overseas.

Some people will be more concerned about the fact VPNs help you browse the internet securely. A VPN uses encryption technology that basically means you're browsing and activity will be anonymous. So if you're worried about your cybersecurity, a VPN is definitely the way to go.

Beyond that, they help get around blocked websites and apps in countries that ban them, assist in secure online banking and shopping (especially on public Wi-Fi), and have even been known to get around broadband bandwidth throttling and bag cheaper flights on comparison sites, too.