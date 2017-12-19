The best Blu-ray movies: Total Film's top films of 2017

The one thing nobody can accuse 2017 of is being bereft of decent games to play, TV to binge or tech to buy. And that's before you start looking at the best Blu-ray movies hitting shelves over the past 12 months.

For those of us battling with everything not fitting neatly into our over-stuffed schedules, we've asked Total Film editor Jane Crowther to run us through the silver-screen gems we absolutely should be snapping up as they arrive on Blu-ray. And, if you're luck enough to be a 4K TV owner, don't forget to check out our pick of the best 4K UHD Blu-ray movies too.

From the harrowing war-torn action of Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk to the breezy jazz-tinged romance of La La Land, it's been a vintage year. These are the discs you need to be slotting into your player.

The best Blu-ray movies: 2017's top picks

Dunkirk Director Christopher Nolan wants everyone to see his nerve-shredding, immersive WWII experience (and TF's film of the year) on IMAX but if you can't get a 16x22m screen in the lounge, the pristine Blu-ray transfer should do the job for home viewing.

La La Land Yes, it was out this year (that Oscars debacle seems ages ago, we know) but Damien Chazelle's swoony romance set in LA is the ultimate date movie in eye-popping technicolour.

Moonlight Deservedly Oscar's eventual best picture winner, this vivid, timely and moving study of a young man coming of age and coming to terms with his sexuality hits all the right notes.

Wonder Woman Bold, funny, thrilling, emotional, full of badass moments and ensuring the legacy of the DC universe...Hey, Batman and Supes! Here's what your movies should have been.

Get Out Clever, divisive, pertinent and funny/scary, Jordan Peele's blockbuster horror deftly mixes politics and shocks – and could be heading for awards glory.

Toni Erdmann A three-hour long German comedy...come back! Yes, it’s unconventional and weird, but this shaggy haired tale of a man trying to connect with his daughter while pranking her at work is a corker.

Baby Driver Edgar Wright's love letter to soundtracks and tyre tracks has the year's most heart-pounding foot chase and some pretty tasty wheelwork – turn up the surround sound.

Manchester By The Sea Beautifully written and performed drama/comedy about parental guilt, grief and death starring Oscar-winner Casey Affleck. More fun than it sounds.

The Lost City of Z Torrid true-life tale of the inspiration for Indiana Jones, following the adventures of explorer Percy Fawcett as he searches the Amazon for evidence of ancient civilisation. Stunning.

The Handmaiden Sensual and intense, Park Chan-wook's serpentine thriller set in '30s Korea sees a fake count and a pickpocket conspire to steal from a book dealer who specialises in high end porn.

Elle Controversial and thought-provoking (is is feminist or misogynistic?), Paul Verhoeven’s thriller follows the reaction of a woman (Isabelle Huppert) to getting raped by a masked intruder.

Logan Will Disney still make such brutal, bold comic book movies now they own Fox? Hugh Jackman's ninth outing is majestic, violent and oh-so-cool.

Spider-man: Homecoming Reinvented for the umpteenth time – but this time with feeling as Tom Holland's sprightly teen hero battles Michael Keaton's big bad. Slick.

The Big Sick Sleeper comedy that steers the romcom into an unexpected, fresh direction as a dating couple work through a bump in their relationship when she goes into a coma.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2 Bigger, more eye-popping thrills from Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and his gang of space freaks. Most importantly, more of MVP, baby Groot.

John Wick 2 Keanu Reeves continues to kick action blockbuster ass with more killer moves as assassin Wick provides more neon-haze thrills.

Split James McAvoy and James McAvoy star opposite James McAvoy in this multiple personality chiller from M Night Shyalaman. Yep, we thought he was over too. Based on this: not.