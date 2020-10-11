Bengals vs Ravens live stream: how to watch NFL week 5 online from anywhere

The Ravens didn't let their week 3 loss against the Chiefs hold them back in last week's matchup with Washington, and they certainly won't let the Bengals get away easily either. On the other side of the field, though, Joe Burrow is looking to use that divisional rivalry to his advantage, and it could just work seeing as this matchup has always come down to the single digits in the past. Find out how to get a Ravens vs Bengals live stream and watch the NFL online right now.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals live stream The Ravens vs Bengals game will kick-off at 1pm ET (10am PT, 6pm BST) on Sunday October 11. A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, but if you're away from home you can still enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN - try our No. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

These teams know each other well, so even if the Ravens do wipe the floor with Cincinnati as they're expected to, there's likely to be some good football in play in between those touchdowns. Joe Burrow has completed 65.5% of his passes so far this season, just a sniff shy of Jackson's 68.4% season. However when things turn to the running game it's clear that the Ravens' legs can outpace the Bengals' defence.

The Bengals aren't resting on Burrow's arm, however - even if he did become the first rookie quarterback to throw for over 300 yards in three back to back games last week. In fact, it was last week's win against the Jacksonville Jaguars that seems to have straightened out this Bengals offence - with running back Mixon's 151 yards of rushes finally putting some much-needed points on the board.

With a newfound running game and a morale boost from a long overdue victory, the Bengals will head to Baltimore as double-digit underdogs in week 5. There's one hell of a team waiting for them, though, which would make this a considerable upset if Burrow can pull it off.

Find out more on how to watch Ravens vs Bengals online with an NFL live stream below.

How to watch the Ravens vs Bengals from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country - or if you're trying to get around dreaded blackouts - then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Ravens vs Bengals live stream of today's NFL game in the US

You'll find coverage of the Ravens vs Bengals game available on CBS this weekend, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET (10am PT). If you don't already get CBS at home, you'll be able to watch the game on the CBS All Access streaming service. Subscription costs $5.99 a month but you can also try it for free today. If you're in it for the full season, however, we'd recommend grabbing a subscription to FuboTV. It's the only service offering up every game in this 2020 season, because it offers up coverage from every channel broadcasting games - CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. This all-in-one service costs $64.99 a month - a considerable improvement on cable costs. However, there's also a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you'll be able to watch Ravens vs Bengals online for free this weekend. One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. This week's Ravens vs Bengals game will also be available to watch for free with the Yahoo Sports App. It's a localized broadcast, so you'll need to enable your location settings to watch, but once sorted you'll be able to watch NFL free online. The Yahoo Sports app is available on iOS and Android. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Bengals vs Ravens live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Neither CTV nor TSN are covering this weekend's Ravens vs Bengals game, so Canadian viewers will want to tune into DAZN for a live stream. Luckily, DAZN is offering every game up for grabs this season - and all at just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. You'll get access to every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! You'll find support for watching on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above. Kick-off will take place at 1pm ET (10am PT).



Sky Sports usually offers around six NFL live streams in the UK, but this week there's only three on the books this week, and the Ravens vs Bengals game isn't one of them. You'll still be able to catch occasional coverage through RedZone highlights on Sunday, however. If you want to watch live, however, you'll need to pick up an NFL Game Pass Pro, with £143.99 getting you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more. If you don't need live action, you can pick up the cheaper Essentials plan and catch up on demand as well. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Bengals vs Ravens: live stream NFL in Australia

Foxtel offers up ESPN's football coverage to Australian viewers, and you can also catch select games on the Foxtel Go app. Kayo Sports also offers up select games throughout the season (and you can even pick up a FREE 14-day trial), with low rates on plans for two or three devices. The former, the Basic plan, is available for just $25 a month, or you can upgrade to $35 a month to share the love. Unfortunately, neither Foxtel nor Kayo Sports will be showing this weekend's Bengals vs Ravens game, so you'll want to head over to NFL Game Pass for a full live stream. If you're planning on following the season in 2020, we'd recommend picking up this subscription anyway, as you get full live coverage of every single game as well as playoffs and Super Bowl action as well. Make sure you get your NFL live stream sorted before kick-off at 4am ACT on Monday October 12.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).