Bengals vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL playoff online

Audio player loading…

If anything could top last weekend's delights, it's a shootout between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. The Bengals are in the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1988, and they may be underdogs but let's not forget they actually beat KC this month! This should be another wild ride, so read on as we explain how to get a Bengals vs Chiefs live stream and watch the NFL playoffs online from anywhere.

Just want to get watching? Grab yourself a Paramount Plus FREE trial

What more can you say about Mahomes? He came up clutch in possibly the greatest NFL game of all time, winning it, winning it again, then winning it one last time to put the Chiefs on the brink of a third straight Super Bowl.

Put the Chiefs on the field against any other team and that three-headed monster of Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce will eat, but you don't have to look very far for proof that Cincy have what it takes to pull off an upset.

Burrow threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns, three of those to Ja'Marr Chase, in a wonderfully entertaining 43-31 victory over the Chiefs on the first weekend of January, a game that featured a huge play from Burrow and Chase late in the fourth quarter.

Cincy's defense is the superior unit against both the run and the pass, but the same applied to the Bills last weekend and we know what happened there. If this is even half as fun we'll be in for a treat, so follow our guide on how to watch the Bengals vs Chiefs online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Bengals vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL Conference Finals in the US

Today's Bengals vs Chiefs game is being televised by CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Sunday afternoon. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. The standard fuboTV plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into the rest of the playoffs, as well as the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl. Plus, you also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs from outside the US

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Bengals vs Chiefs from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs: live stream NFL in Canada

Today's Bengals vs Chiefs game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the Bengals vs Chiefs along with the rest of the playoffs, the Pro Bowl and the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Bengals vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Bengals vs Chiefs game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 8pm GMT on Sunday evening. The network is showing every playoff game on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, along with the Pro Bowl and the Super Bowl. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. If you're only interested in the NFL, another great option is the NFL Game Pass, which is also showing every remaining game of the season live. A subscription currently costs just £14.99! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs FREE: live stream NFL in Australia