Benavidez vs Davis live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere

Undefeated two-time world champion David "El Bandera Roja" Benavidez has made no secret of his appetite for a title showdown with king of the ring Canelo Alvarez. But he first needs to prove his worth against Kyrone "Shut It Down" Davis, a late substitute who's making a name for himself. Read on as we explain how to watch a David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis live stream today and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.

Davis (16-2-1) has stepped in for Jose Uzcategui, who was withdrawn after failing a drugs test. The 27-year-old caught the eye by holding two-time super-middleweight champ Anthony Dirrell to a split decision draw in his first ever fight at 168 pounds in February, before a slightly hairy unanimous decision victory over Martez McGregor in September.

He's certainly not afraid to come out swinging, but Benavidez (24-0) represents a major step in quality. The 24-year-old is The Ring magazine's top-ranked boxer at 168 pounds, and he'll want to put on a show in front of his home crowd, and with his brother Jose on the undercard. There's also the small matter of a potential shot at Canelo.

There's plenty at stake, so follow our guide below to watch a Benavidez vs Davis live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch a Benavidez vs Davis live stream in US

is exclusive to Showtime in the US Benavidez vs Davis is exclusive to Showtime in the US, with the event starting at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, and the fighters expected to make their ring walks at around 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT. If you don't have the channel on cable, no worries. Showtime's streaming service Showtime Now will let you live stream Benavidez vs Davis either on the cheap or for FREE. There's a 30-day free trial of Showtime Now available to new users, after which a subscription would usually cost $10.99 per month - but right now it's on offer for just $3.99 per month for four months, after which it will revert to its regular price. It's compatible with a whole host of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, and many more, so you can watch the fight on big screen or small. You can also get Showtime via the excellent and comprehensive over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which carries it as part of its line-up of more than 100 channels, and is priced from $64.99 a month. It's really easy to sign up for, and can be cancelled no questions asked. But best of all, it offers a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial, so you can see if it's right for you before parting with your money. If you're abroad right now, you can use a good VPN to watch Benavidez vs Davis just as if you were at home.

How to watch Benavidez vs Davis: live stream boxing in Canada

TSN In Canada, the Benavidez vs Davis fight is being shown by TSN. Existing subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. TSN's coverage of Benavidez vs Davis starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, and the fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT. Canadian abroad? You can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream boxing just as you would at home.

How to watch Benavidez vs Davis around the world

Sadly there is no confirmed broadcaster for Benavidez vs Davis in either region at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service and watch the coverage from another nation as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

