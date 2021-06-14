Before rushing out Windows 11, Microsoft should fix this annoying Windows 10 issue

Hype is building that Microsoft will announce Windows 11, or some kind of successor to Windows 10, at an event on June 24. But before we get too excited, we’d like the company to fix some outstanding issues in Windows 10 first.

One of the most annoying problems with Windows 10, as Bleeping Computer points out, is the fact that Windows 10 still only offers one option update at a time.

Optional updates aren’t automatically installed, but they can contain fixes and new features that will be useful for certain people, but not everyone.

However, if you use Windows 10’s Update tool and select ‘View option updates’, it doesn’t show you all of the updates that are available.

This may mean you have to install other updates to see the one you actually want. In Bleeping Computer’s example, the new Windows 10 21H1 update is offered above all other optional updates, and you can’t install other optional updates until you install Windows 10 21H1 update. We checked, and the same happened for us.

As Bleeping Computer points out, Microsoft added an Option Update Experience to Windows 10 back in 2019 to allow you to choose what optional updates you want to install. It appears this feature isn’t working.

This is frustrating, as if you need to install other updates to get to the update you want, it’s not very optional.

It also makes us a bit concerned that Microsoft is turning its attention to Windows 11, or whatever the ‘next generation of Windows’ will be known as, before fixing fundamental problems in Windows 10.

Other annoyances

As we’ve seen recently, Microsoft is still in the habit of releasing updates for Windows 10 that break more things than they fix.

A new report by Windows Latest highlights how the News and Interests feature, which has been recently added to Windows 10, and is supposed to show you weather and news based on your location and search history, is causing issues for some people.

So, what we’d like to see is Microsoft address these problems before we get too excited about Windows 11. Otherwise, it just feels like Microsoft is dropping Windows 10 – and the users who want to stick with it – for something newer and shinier.