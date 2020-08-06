Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers live stream: how to watch the Europa League from anywhere today

There's a huge challenge in store for Rangers this evening as Steven Gerrard's men travel to Germany to try and overturn a 3-1 deficit in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Leverkusen. Follow our guide to to watch a Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers live stream wherever you are in the world.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers essentials Tonight's Europa League game takes place behind closed doors at the Bay Arena in Leverkusen with kick-off set for 6.55pm local time (CEST), or 5.55pm BST in the UK. Viewers in the US can tune in at 1.55pm ET / 10.55am PT - and anyone abroad can check out a VPN to watch just like they would at home.

The prize for the victor tonight is a quarter-final showdown against Inter Milan next week - the Serie A club having dispatched Getafe last night - and it would certainly be a hard-earned one for Rangers. The Old Firm side's 2019/20 Europa League campaign is now over a year old, with the Scottish side having played St Joseph's of Gibraltar in the first qualifying round all the way back in July 2019.

The epic campaign has seen them face the likes of Feyenoord, Porto and Braga without experiencing a defeat, so today's task is surmountable, with George Edmundson's goal in Glasgow giving Gerrard's side some slender hope of turning the tie in their favour.

For their part, hosts Bayer Leverkusen have not played for a month having finished fifth in the Bundesliga after its restart, before being beaten 4-2 in the German Cup final by Bayern Munich.

Read on to find out how to watch Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen and get a quality Europa League live stream wherever you are today.

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Europa League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country for this game week and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers: live stream the Europa League in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Europa League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's match will be shown on BT Sport 2 with coverage beginning at 5.15pm BST ahead of a 5.55pm kick-off. And don't fret if you don't have a subscription - BT now has a monthly pass that you can stop and start whenever you like at the cost of £25 a month. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Europa League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Live stream Leverkusen vs Rangers: how to watch in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Europa League and Champions League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season, including tonight's action from Germany. You can watch the game via its B/R Live service online, its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and so every single one of their Europa League match broadcasts. If you already have TNT (or Univision) then today's match will be played on those channels too. Kick off today is at 12.55pm ET / 9.55am PT.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers: live stream tonight's Europa League in Canada for FREE

For the 2019/20 season, live Europa League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including tonight's match between Bayer Leverkusen and Rangers. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a 1-month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Europa League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to show Europa League matches in Australia again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. If you're looking to tune in from Down Under, it's a 2.55am AEST start on Friday morning.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sports ,with the network broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, , including tonight's match, which will be shown on Sky Sport 7 with coverage starting at 4.55am NZST on Friday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to live stream the big UEFA Europa League match in India tonight