Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream: how to watch La Liga title clash from anywhere

Atletico Madrid are still in the La Liga driving seat but it sure doesn't feel like it anymore, Diego Simeone's men having squandered a seemingly unassailable lead that both Barca and Real Madrid could wipe out for good this weekend. Lionel Messi and co have home advantage and one objective: win to go top of the table. Follow our guide to watch a Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream and catch all the La Liga football action wherever you are today.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream Date: Saturday, May 8 Kick-off time: 4.15pm CEST / 3.15pm BST / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT / 12.15am AEST / 2.15am NZST Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona (Spain) Live stream: La Liga TV (UK) / Watch beIN Sports FREE with a FuboTV trial (US) / Kayo Sports (AUS) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

At the start of February, Atleti were 10 points ahead of Barca with a game in hand - a well-oiled machine in stark contrast with a Barcelona team that looked ordinary at best, any hopes of the league title long gone.

But a dismal run of form has seen the gap between Los Colchoneros and the rest grind down to almost nothing. They're not defending well, the goals have dried up and, to make matters worse, they have a terrible track record under Simeone at Camp Nou, failing to win in 13 attempts.

Messi, meanwhile, has been purring for Barcelona of late, while former Atleti golden boy Antoine Griezmann is finally looking like he belongs at the Catalan club.

However, Barca's defensive lapses and the return of Luis Suarez could make this very interesting indeed. It's the biggest game of the season, so read on for how to watch a Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream right now.

Related: How to watch a La Liga live stream

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch this clash between these two Spanish footballing rivals online in various countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the litter. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream: how to watch La Liga in the UK

La Liga TV has the UK broadcasting rights for the huge Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match. The channel, which is run by Premier Sports, is available on TV from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media. There's also a streaming-only option available, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. Similar to above, you can get La Liga TV on a streaming-only basis for £5.99 a month. Build-up for the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid clash begins on the channel at 3pm BST, ahead of a 3.15pm kick-off. Out of the UK but want to watch your usual La Liga live stream? Just follow the VPN route as described above and you'll be up and running in no time.

Even more goals: watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: FREE Spanish La Liga live stream in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports has the rights to broadcast La Liga Spanish football until 2024 in the US. It's an exclusive deal, too, and subscribing also means you can watch via the beIN Sports Connect app. beIN Sports can be accessed via most cable providers, but also through streaming services such as fuboTV, where it's offered as part of its entry-level Family package, which costs $64.99 a month for access to more than 110 channels - including nearly all the sports networks you could ask for. It's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. But best of all, fuboTV offers a FREE trial, which essentially means you can watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid this weekend without paying a penny! Kick-off is set for 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday morning. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: live stream La Liga soccer in Canada

As with the US, beIN Sports is where to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in Canada. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile. If you don't want to subscribe to beIN, then fuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage. Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid kicks off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday morning. Of course, if you are outside Canada right now, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a beIN or fubo login all the same.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream: how to watch La Liga in Australia

If you fancy watching Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in Australia, you'll need to be a subscriber to the exclusive broadcaster beIN Sports. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. You'll need to prepare for a late one though, as kick-off is scheduled for 12.15am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.