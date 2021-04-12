BAFTA winners 2021: the full list of victors, from Nomadland to The Father

The winners of the 2021 BAFTA Award winners have been announced, with Nomadland dominating the event by taking home four gongs.

Chloe Zhao's drama landed the Best film, Best actress, Best director, and Best cinematography award at this year's ceremony, which was held virtually for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other big winners during last night's event included Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, with each movie walking away with two awards apiece.

One of the biggest surprises of the night was reserved for Lionsgate drama The Father. The movie also secured two gongs, including Best adapted screenplay. Sir Anthony Hopkins' triumph in the Best actor category, however, was slightly unexpected, with the 85-year-old legendary star tipped to miss out on the award to the likes of Riz Ahmed or the late Chadwick Boseman.

The other shock saw Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round pip the hotly-tipped Minari for Best film not the in English language category. Minari only secured one award on the night - Best supporting actress for Youn Yuh-Jung - but it remains to be seen if this is an indication of how Lee Isaac Chung's flick will do at the Oscars later this month.

Here is the list of winners in full:

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland - Winner

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman - Winner

Rocks

Saint Maud

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray (Rocks)

Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland) - Winner

Wunmi Mosaku (His House)

Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)

Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father) - Winner

Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)

Kosar Ali (Rocks)

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) - Winner

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) - Winner

Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)

Alan Kim (Minari)

Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)

Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) - Winner

Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?)

Sarah Gavron (Rocks)

EE Rising Star (voted for by the public)

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Bukky Bakray - Winner

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

Conrad Khan

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Remi Weekes (His House writer/director) - Winner

Ben Sharrock (Limbo writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (Limbo producer)

Jack Sidey (Moffie writer/producer)

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Rocks writers)

Rose Glass (Saint Maud writer/director), Oliver Kassman (Saint Maud producer)

Film not in the English Language

Another Round - Winner

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher - Winner

The Social Dilemma

Best Animated Film

Onward

Soul - Winner

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Screenplay

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

Jack Fincher (Mank)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) - Winner

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Rocks)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moira Buffini (The Dig)

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (The Father) - Winner

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven (The Mauritanian)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger)

Best Original Score

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Mank)

Emile Mosseri (Minari)

James Newton Howard (News of the World)

Anthony Willis (Promising Young Woman)

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Soul) - Winner

Best Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Erik Messerschmidt (Mank)

Alwin H Küchler (The Mauritanian)

Dariusz Wolski (News of the World)

Joshua James Richards (Nomadland) - Winner

Best Costume Design

Michael O'Connor (Ammonite)

Alice Babidge (The Dig)

Alexandra Byrne (Emma)

Ann Roth (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) - Winner

Trish Summerville (Mank)

Best Editing

Yorgos Lamprinos (The Father)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Frédéric Thoraval (Promising Young Woman)

Mikkel EG Nielsen (Sound of Metal) - Winner

Alan Baumgarten (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Production Design

Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald (The Dig)

Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone (The Father)

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale (Mank) - Winner

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan (News of the World)

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer (Rebecca)

Best Make-Up and Hair

Jenny Shircore (The Dig)

Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle (Hillbilly Elegy)

Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) - Winner

Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams (Mank)

Mark Coulier (Pinocchio)

Best Sound

Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman (Greyhound)

Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney (News of the World)

Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder (Nomadland)

Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker (Soul)

Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc (Sound of Metal) - Winner

Best Special Visual Effects

Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt (Greyhound)

Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins (The Midnight Sky)

Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury (Mulan)

Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher (The One and Only Ivan)

Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley (Tenet) - Winner

Best Casting

Shaheen Baig (Calm With Horses)

Alexa L Fogel (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Julia Kim (Minari)

Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu (Promising Young Woman)

Lucy Pardee (Rocks) - Winner

Best British Short Film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present - Winner

Best British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat - Winner

The Song of A Lost Boy

Outstanding Contribution

Noel Clarke

BAFTA Fellowship