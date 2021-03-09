BAFTA 2021 nominations list reveals a diverse selection of actors and movies

The BAFTA 2021 nominations have been announced, and this year's list is possibly the most diverse in the award show's history.

Nomadland and Rocks lead the way with seven nominations each, while other critically-acclaimed films including Minari, The Father, and Promising Young Woman find themselves up for six gongs.

Rocks is perhaps the biggest surprise in terms of number of nominations as, outside of film festival ceremonies and the British Independent Film Awards, it hadn't received major award recognition. Sarah Garvon's British coming-of-age drama, though, will be looking to cause a few upsets on the night in categories including Best Director and Leading Actress.

In a greater push for inclusion and diversity, this year's BAFTAs also sees 16 of the 24 nominated actors and actresses coming from ethnic minority groups. Bukky Bakray (Rocks) and Wunmi Mosaku (His House) are unexpected inclusions in the Leading Actress category, while Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger) finds himself among celebrated actors including Sir Anthony Hopkins and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Surprisingly, there are no places for actors such as Gary Oldman (Mank), Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), or Olivia Colman (The Father) on those lists. Their omissions, though, show the strength of nominee for this year's awards.

The 2021 BAFTAs will take place virtually on Sunday, April 11 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. In the meantime, read on for a full list of the nominated films and those involved:

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray (Rocks)

Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Wunmi Mosaku (His House)

Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)

Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)

Kosar Ali (Rocks)

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)

Alan Kim (Minari)

Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)

Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?)

Sarah Gavron (Rocks)

EE Rising Star (voted for by the public)

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Bukky Bakray

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

Conrad Khan

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Remi Weekes (His House writer/director)

Ben Sharrock (Limbo writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (Limbo producer)

Jack Sidey (Moffie writer/producer)

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Rocks writers)

Rose Glass (Saint Maud writer/director), Oliver Kassman (Saint Maud producer)

Film not in the English Language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Best Animated Film

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Screenplay

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

Jack Fincher (Mank)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Rocks)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moira Buffini (The Dig)

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (The Father)

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven (The Mauritanian)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger)

Best Original Score

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Mank)

Emile Mosseri (Minari)

James Newton Howard (News of the World)

Anthony Willis (Promising Young Woman)

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Soul)

Best Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Erik Messerschmidt (Mank)

Alwin H Küchler (The Mauritanian)

Dariusz Wolski (News of the World)

Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)

Best Costume Design

Michael O'Connor (Ammonite)

Alice Babidge (The Dig)

Alexandra Byrne (Emma)

Ann Roth (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Trish Summerville (Mank)

Best Editing

Yorgos Lamprinos (The Father)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Frédéric Thoraval (Promising Young Woman)

Mikkel EG Nielsen (Sound of Metal)

Alan Baumgarten (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Production Design

Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald (The Dig)

Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone (The Father)

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale (Mank)

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan (News of the World)

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer (Rebecca)

Best Make-Up and Hair

Jenny Shircore (The Dig)

Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle (Hillbilly Elegy)

Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams (Mank)

Mark Coulier (Pinocchio)

Best Sound

Nominees TBC (Greyhound)

Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney (News of the World)

Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder (Nomadland)

Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker (Soul)

Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc (Sound of Metal)

Best Special Visual Effects

Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt (Greyhound)

Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins (The Midnight Sky)

Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury (Mulan)

Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher (The One and Only Ivan)

Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley (Tenet)

Best Casting

Shaheen Baig (Calm With Horses)

Alexa L Fogel (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Julia Kim (Minari)

Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu (Promising Young Woman)

Lucy Pardee (Rocks)

Best British Short Film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

Best British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat

The Song of A Lost Boy

Outstanding Contribution

To be announced