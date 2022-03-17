AWS is making a billion-dollar investment into the UK

Audio player loading…

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is set to pump billions into the UK as it looks to make a long-term commitment in the region.

The cloud computing giant has announced it will spend more than £1.8 billion over the next two years on UK-related expansion, more than double its existing total investment in the country.

The funding will go towards building and operating data centres in the UK, including an expansion of the AWS London Region that was first launched in December 2016.

AWS UK

"Today, organisations of all sizes and across all industries in the UK are using AWS – from the fastest growing startups, to small and medium-sized businesses, the largest enterprises, public sector organisations, educational institutions, and government agencies," the company announced in a blog post.

The new investment will help boost network connectivity to AWS customers throughout the UK, from multi-billion pound companies such as ITV, Just Eat and NatWest right down to small start-ups.

AWS will also be expanding its re/Start program, which helps teach cloud computing skills for free across the UK. The company hopes that re/Start will have reached 29 million people across the world by 2025, and is now operating in UK cities including Belfast, Birmingham, Blackpool, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leeds, London, Manchester, and Newcastle.

The news follows an announcement by AWS earlier this year that will see the company create 25,000 permanent jobs across the UK, taking its total workforce in the country to over 70,000.

The company is also hoping to boost its green and renewable energy activities across the UK, having switched on its first UK renewable energy project on the Kintyre Peninsula in Scotland in October 2021.

AWS says this is the first of five new, large-scale renewable energy projects in the UK enabled by Amazon and all built without public subsidy, providing 545MW of clean energy, the equivalent of powering 620,000 homes, and helping both Scotland and the UK in meeting their 2030 renewable energy targets.

“We are proud of the contributions we are making to the UK economy," noted Darren Hardman, VP & General Manager of AWS UK and Ireland. "Looking ahead, we know that the UK remains full of opportunity and we continue to be excited by the potential to continue supporting our customers, partners, and citizens across the UK over the years to come.”