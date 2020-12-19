AVer releases PTZ camera iPad control

AVer Information Inc. USA brings iPad control to its PTZ camera line with the PTZ Control Panel application for iPad.

The mobile application removes the need for complicated controllers, heavy software programs or professional AV operators to control AVer PTZ and TR series cameras. The AVer PTZ Control Panel is free for iPad users to manage AVer PTZ cameras through their network. The app puts the power of advanced camera controls in an easy-to-use interface for novice or expert users.

The PTZ Control Panel instantly finds and connects to any AVer TR and PTZ Cameras on a network. Once connected, you can control common PTZ zoom, speed and focus functions. On auto tracking cameras, you can enable and disable tracking features and turn tracking modes on or off. For convenience, the application allows you to save and quickly call up to 256 preset shoot zone points. The app takes advantage of the iPad platform to allow capture of images and to save them to the album. PTZ Control Panel requires iPadOS® 11.0 or later and can be downloaded from the App Store®.

