Australia vs South Africa live stream: how to watch T20 World Cup 2021 from anywhere

It was one of the fixtures that immediately caught the eye when the groups were announced in July, and fierce rivals Australia and South Africa - two of the dark horses for T20 World Cup glory - have the joint honour of getting the Super 12s under way. Read on as we explain how to get an Australia vs South Africa live stream and watch T20 World Cup cricket online from anywhere.

Neither of the two nations has ever won the tournament, though Australia got to the final in 2010 only to lose to England.

South Africa enter the tournament without the weight of expectation pressing down on their shoulders, but they're on a terrific seven-match winning streak that started with a series clincher against reigning champions the West Indies.

Tabraiz Shamsi is the No.1 bowler in T20I cricket and the Proteas' main man, though he's been dealing with a groin injury over recent days. It would be a devastating blow not only to South Africa but to cricket fans as a whole if he isn't at 100%.

Australia's batting order would breathe a huge sigh of relief. They're ranked No.6 in the world by the ICC and lost comfortably to India in the warm ups, but let's not forget that they were the top T20I side in the world less than a year ago, and Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell can crack it with the best of them.

Follow our guide for all you need to know to find an Australia vs South Africa live stream and watch T20 World Cup cricket no matter where you are.

How to watch T20 World Cup cricket online from outside your country

We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence and try to start streaming T20 World Cup cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream T20 World Cup cricket from anywhere

Image ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa: live stream T20 World Cup cricket Down Under

Image Cricket fans Down Under can watch Australia vs South Africa on Fox Sports and via Foxtel. Prepare for a late one though, with play set to begin at 9pm AEDT on Saturday night. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your T20 World Cup coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch Australia vs Proteas: live stream T20 World Cup cricket in South Africa

Image Cricket fans looking to watch the Australia vs Proteas game in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport. Play is set to get underway at 12pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa: live stream T20 World Cup cricket in the UK

Image You can watch Australia vs South Africa via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, with play set to begin at 11am BST on Saturday morning. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch T20 World Cup cricket: live stream Australia vs South Africa in the US

Image For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, cricket fans in the US have several options to live stream T20 World Cup action, with Australia vs South Africa set to get underway at 6am ET / 3am PT on Saturday morning. It's being shown by dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (also available in Canada) that's available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via the ever-reliable Sling TV across a range of devices. On top of a Sling subscription, you can get Willow TV as an add on and try it for a whole month for just $5 - after which it goes up to $10 per month. Or pay $60 for a whole year. New to the cricket scene is ESPN Plus, which is also live streaming Australia vs South Africa. The ESPN Plus cost is very tempting too, with monthly plans at a rate of $6.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle for just $13.99 a month, which also gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content.

How to watch 2021 T20 World Cup: live stream Australia vs South Africa in New Zealand

Image New Zealanders can tune into Australia vs South Africa at 11pm NZDT on Saturday night. It's being shown by Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Australia vs South Africa live stream 2021: how to watch T20 World Cup cricket online in India

Image Star Sports subscribers in India can watch Australia vs South Africa live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. The game starts at 3.30pm IST on Saturday afternoon. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch all the T20 World Cup action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices changed recently. The Disney Plus Hotstar new plans start at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP) though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream Australia vs South Africa on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV. Jio and Airtel offer special data plans that offer Hotstar subscription to watch the 2021 T20 World Cup live.

How to live stream T20 World Cup cricket in the UAE

Image With the game starting at 2pm local time, cricket fans in the host country will need to tune in to Starz Play online or via its mobile app. From there, head to the CricLife Max channel, which is broadcasting this and every other T20 World Cup game live. That will cost AED 99 for the first month, and AED 29 thereafter.

How to watch T20 World Cup: live stream Australia vs South Africa FREE in Pakistan

Image The 2021 T20 World Cup is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports, which is fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch - you just need to verify yourself with a mobile phone number. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website and they'll be to tune in without paying a penny. The Australia vs South Africa game is set to begin at 3pm PKT on Saturday afternoon. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free live stream you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!