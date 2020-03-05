Australia vs South Africa live stream: how to watch T20 Women's World Cup 2020 semi-final from anywhere

A packed crowd awaits at the Sydney Showground Stadium that will be willing the home side on to make the Women's T20 final, but can the Proteas spoil the party? Don't miss a ball by reading our Australia v South Africa live stream guide below.

The Aussie's had to battle through a tense encounter in their final group game against neighbourly rivals New Zealand in order to book their place in the last four.

South Africa's passage into today's semi-final was a somewhat less stressful affair, finishing top of their group after their final pool match against the West Indies was washed out, allowing them to finish the group top and also get a unexpected rest day.

Australia vs South Africa T20 - when and where? Australia vs South Africa will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Thursday, March 5. This match begins at 7pm AEDT local time and so that means a 10am start in South Africa or 8am GMT for folk in the UK.

The win over New Zealand came at a high price for the hosts, with star all-rounder Ellyse Perry sustaining a serious hamstring injury that will rule her out of the remainder of the tournament.

The Aussies will now be relying even more on Beth Mooney to provide a similar batting display to her commanding performance against the White Ferns which saw her clock up a crucial 60 runs.

With no reserve day set aside for the semi-finals, South Africa won't mind if it rains - as the top-ranked qualifier after finishing first in Group B, the Proteas will progress if a result is not possible.

Should the weather not intervene its likely to be a memorable match - and you want have to miss a ball by checking out our Australia vs South Africa live stream guide.

Live stream T20 cricket from outside your country

You might find you have a problem accessing your usual home service if you're abroad because of geo-blocking. It's where local broadcasters lock online streams of their coverage to specific areas by logging the IP address of the device trying to access their website.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to get around this nuisance and tune into the cricket just like you would from home. It's called using a VPN, and these useful pieces of software - known as Virtual Private Networks in full - allow you to log back to your country that is broadcasting the match.

Our software experts have spent days testing all of the most popular VPN services and we can safely say that ExpressVPN is the absolute best that's available in the world right now. Some reasons we love it include its robust security, fast speeds, and how easy it is to set-up and use. We also rate it highly because it's compatible with a nearly all major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobile devices. In other words, you can use a VPN to access your home cricket broadcast and stay safer online, with ExpressVPN. One more thing...Express VPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee! This means you can try out the #1 rated, best VPN in the world for absolutely nothing - and if you do catch the bug, you can then move on to take advantage of an annual plan and get a further three months absolutely FREE Once installed, all you need to do is open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it really is that easy. Choose any country showing the T20 World Cup and watch as if you were at home.

How to live stream the game in Australia for free

The great news for cricket fans in Australia is that the remaining matches from the Women's T20 World Cup will all be shown live on free-to-air on Channel Nine. You can also live stream the match on the Nine Network's free 9Now web platform. The 9Now app is also available to download for both iOS and Androiddevices from their respective app stores. As described above, you'll need a VPN if you're watching the coverage from abroad - that will let you open up an Australia-based server and watch is if you were back Down Under.

How to stream Australia vs South Africa live in the UK

If you're a cricket fan in the UK, then you won't be surprised at all to read that Sky Sports has the exclusive coverage of Women's T20 World Cup 2020 - including today's game with coverage starting at 7.30am on Thursday morning on Sky Sports Cricket. This means you can watch it on TV or online via the Sky Go app, which is available for most mobiles, tablets, games consoles and TV streaming devices. Non-Sky subscribers can still access to the cricket and live stream the Women's T20 World Cup by picking up a Now TV pass, of which the best value is the Monthly Pass. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with the World Cup , then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

Watch a Women's T20 Cricket World Cup live stream in India

Star India and, in particular, Star Sports is the official broadcaster on TV in of Women's T20 World Cup action for tournament hopefuls India - and that's where this match will be broadcast. Not got access to Star? No worries - you can sign up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa: US live stream details

While it may still be something of a niche sport in the US, cricket fans are still covered admirably by Willow TV, a service that also means that subscribers can watch on their mobiles devices, too. The channel comes as part of numerous satellite and cable packages such as Dish and Sling and costs $9.99 per month. To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as described above should really do the trick.

How to get a FREE T20 Women's World Cup live stream in Pakistan