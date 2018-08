The best MP3 players, of all shapes, sizes, capacities and prices

In early 1998, Creative launched its first ever MP3 player. The Creative Nomad was a re-badged version of the Samsung Yepp YP-D40, and it had a colossal 64MB of internal memory.

Over ten years later, the biggest Apple iPod has a capacity 2,500 times larger - 160GB. The great thing about MP3 players today, is that there's something for everybody.