Recharging iPod case offers 46 hours of music

Japanese company Radius has launched the awesomely named RadJacket Charge – a recharging jacket for the iPod touch.

The RadJacket Charge is fitted with a built-in lithium ion battery and a three hour charge will set you up for 46 hours of music, 12 hours of video and 10 hours of web browsing, the Japanese company claims.

Unfortunately, right now the RadJacket Charge is only available in Japan.

TechRadar expects that it is only a matter of time before some canny importers bring this handy iPod gizmo and other Radius products to the UK.





